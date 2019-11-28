FIA World Rally Championship

2020 Rally Chile Cancelled

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Next season’s Rally Chile will not take place after social unrest in the country forced the cancellation of the event.

In a statement released by the rally organisers, the reason given is because of the timing of the fourth round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship coinciding with a political vote in the country and therefore they’ve decided to cancel the event.

The statement read: “In a joint meeting in which the Undersecretary of Sport, Andrés Otero participated; the mayor of the Biobío Region, Sergio Giacaman; the president of the Chilean Automobile Federation, Mauricio Melo, and the general producer of Copec RallyMobil, Felipe Horta, decided to suspend the completion of the Copec Rally Chile, fourth calendar date of the World Rally Championship 2020, and that had Concepción as host city.”

“The competition that would take place next 9, 10, 11 and 12 in April would coincide with the development of the plebiscite to enter a new Constitution, so authorities and organizers decided to cancel the event in its 2020 version.”

2019 was the first running for Rally Chile in the WRC. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Although the 2020 running of Rally Chile will now no longer take place, the country plan to return to the calendar in 2021 and they added: “The suspension of the world date is not a goodbye to the country’s event, but Concepción will receive the tournament again in its 2021 and 2022 versions.”

Melo commented: “That it is cancelled does not mean that it cannot be done, one year runs, one runs for 2021, but we are not only with the experience but with more desire to do it and improve what we did this year”

2019 saw Rally Chile appear in the WRC for the first time and was won by Ott Tänak as he went on to claim the Drivers Title for Toyota. Next seasons running of the event had been set to be part of a South American trio of rounds with Argentina and Mexico also on the calendar.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

M-Sport Ford: Thank You Elfyn Evans

Toyota Sign Ogier, Evans and Rovanperä for 2020 WRC

Hyundai Sign Tänak on Two Year Deal, Neuville, Sordo and Loeb Also...

WRC2 and WRC3 Revamped for 2020

Wales to Continue Hosting Rally GB in 2020

Sordo Stays with Hyundai for 2020 WRC

2020 WRC Calendar Revealed: Japan, Kenya and New Zealand Added

Vanishing Point – an interview with Esapekka Lappi

Sébastien Ogier to retire in 2020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More