Man involved in Ogier’s accident before Rally Poland dies

On Tuesday morning last week Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were involved in a head-on collision during the Goldap special stage recce with another vehicle at a hilly section which resulted in all involved being taken to the nearby hospital by either helicopter or ambulance.

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT later announced on social media that Ogier will not be participating in Rally Poland over the weekend as he suffered some minor head injuries.

However worse things happened in the other car, reports from local news sources have said that the 69-year-old man in the second vehicle has unfortunately died following some injuries from the accident. A local police spokesman stated that the man had been taken to hospital for further examination after the accident. However, he was discharged as no injuries requiring hospitalisation were found. The man’s condition worsened on Saturday and medical personnel were called to the scene, but the man did not survive.

According to Toyota, Ogier wasn’t speeding when the accident happened, the crews have to follow the speed limits as they are driving on public roads with traffic. According to reports an investigation will be started this week.

