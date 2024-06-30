The Finnish Star Kalle Rovanperä wins Rally Poland

The reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä wins the 2024 80th ORLEN Rally Poland, a rally that he wasn’t meant to drive. The Finn received an urgent call on Tuesday to sit in for the eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier.

Toyota Gazoo Racing announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ogier was involved in a head-on collision with another car during the pre-event recce resulting in the Frenchman withdrawing from the event followed by his injuries. Instead, Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were selected to drive the third Toyota.

Before the rally, it was speculated that Rovanperä had no realistic chances of winning in Poland. Without proper preparation and testing, he has only done the recce ahead of the event, Rovanperä started the rally and was right up to speed already on Friday but then on Saturday he took over the lead of the rally which he held on to the finish line on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The Finn secured the win with a 28.3-second margin over his teammate Elfyn Evans who ended up in second. Adrien Fourmaux managed to put his M-Sport Ford WRT ran Ford Puma Rally1 on the podium as well, the current championship leader Thierry Neuville was the best Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT driver in fourth meanwhile the Rally1 debutant Mārtiņš Sesks took an impressive fifth place in the first-ever non-hybrid Ford Puma Rally1 machine.

Andreas Mikkelsen led the rally on Friday and was second at the end of Saturday, On Sunday morning, Mikkelsen suffered a puncture, after which he drove cautiously through the stages, ultimately finishing sixth. Grégoire Munster took seventh place for M-Sport, rounding up the Rally1 machines in the top 10 was Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta in eight.

Hyundai’s Ott Tänak was forced to retire immediately on Friday morning already on the first stage after colliding with a deer. Tänak did re-join the rally on the Saturday morning loop but the team decided to retire the car for the afternoon stages to focus on collecting points on Super Sunday instead where he was the fastest and managed to secure 11 points in total.

Sami Pajari won the WRC2 class and came ninth overall, he was 22 seconds up on Oliver Solberg who took second place in the class and tenth overall, and Robert Virves rounded up the WRC2 podium finishers.

Top 10 overall results:

Pos. Driver / Co-driver Nat. Car Team Time 1. Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen Finland Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 2:33:07.6 2. Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin United Kingdom Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT + 28.3 3. Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria France Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport Ford WRT + 42.7 4. Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe Belgium Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT + 1:10.8 5. Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs Francis Latvia Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport Ford WRT + 1:47.0 6. Andreas Mikkelsen / Torstein Eriksen Norway Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT + 2:16.6 7. Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka Luxembourg / Belgium Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport Ford WRT + 2:18.0 8. Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston Japan / Ireland Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT + 2:26.7 9. Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen Finland Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Printsport + 7:50.7 10. Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson Sweden / United Kingdom Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Toksport WRT + 8:12.7