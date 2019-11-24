Moto2

Augusto Fernandez Joins EG 0,0 Marc VDS

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Augusto Fernandez will join EG 0,0 Marc VDS for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship, replacing MotoGP bound Alex Marquez. (Credit: Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS)

Former Pons HP40 rider Augusto Fernandez will move to the EG0,0 Marc VDS team for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship.

Following a late departure from 2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez, Spanish rider Augusto Fernandez has been announced to partner Britons Sam Lowes in the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS Moto2 team for 2020.

The Spanish rider joined the Moto2 paddock halfway through the 2017 season with Speed Up Racing, before briefly stepping out of the paddock until he was called to replace Hector Barbera at Pons Racing in 2018.

Fernandez retained his ride with the Pons team and competed in his first full season in the Championship.

A successful debut year saw Fernandez stand on the top step three times, along with two third-place finishes.

Fernandez ended the Championship 5th overall, after being named as a championship contender at the midpoint of the 2019 season.

The signing of Fernandez leaves former MotoGP rider Johann Zarco one sole option left, joining the Reale Avintia Racing Ducati team after Karel Abraham announced his retirement.

Hector Garzo will replace Fernandez at the upcoming Jerez test, whilst talks are understood to be underway between Pons and Mattia Pasini for 2020.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

Brad Binder sets the pace in Valencia

Tetsuta Nagashima joins Ajo for 2020

Edgar Pons returns to Moto2 World Championship with Gresini

MotoGP bikes can remove winglets at Phillip Island from 2020

Back to back wins for Binder as Marquez crowned Moto2 World Champion

Hafizh Syahrin returns to Moto2 with Angel Nieto Team

Moto2 grid reduced to thirty bikes for 2020 season

Jake Dixon to partner Xavi Vierge in two-man Petronas team

Binder wins a thriller at Aragon ahead of a charging Navarro

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More