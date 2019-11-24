Augusto Fernandez Joins EG 0,0 Marc VDS

Former Pons HP40 rider Augusto Fernandez will move to the EG0,0 Marc VDS team for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship.

Following a late departure from 2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez, Spanish rider Augusto Fernandez has been announced to partner Britons Sam Lowes in the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS Moto2 team for 2020.

The Spanish rider joined the Moto2 paddock halfway through the 2017 season with Speed Up Racing, before briefly stepping out of the paddock until he was called to replace Hector Barbera at Pons Racing in 2018.

Fernandez retained his ride with the Pons team and competed in his first full season in the Championship.

A successful debut year saw Fernandez stand on the top step three times, along with two third-place finishes.

Fernandez ended the Championship 5th overall, after being named as a championship contender at the midpoint of the 2019 season.

The signing of Fernandez leaves former MotoGP rider Johann Zarco one sole option left, joining the Reale Avintia Racing Ducati team after Karel Abraham announced his retirement.

Hector Garzo will replace Fernandez at the upcoming Jerez test, whilst talks are understood to be underway between Pons and Mattia Pasini for 2020.