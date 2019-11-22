Bird and Frijns make Virgin the team to beat after topping Practice in Ad Diriyah

Sam Bird and Robin Frijns were quickest in the two practice sessions for Envision Virgin Racing going into the first qualifying session of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Although none of the drivers set their best times on full power in the opening session, Frijns was fastest ahead of Nico Müller in the GEOX Dragon.

A couple of red flags halted the session. The first was due to Ma Qing Hua damaging the front end of his NIO 333, which saw him stopping out on track. A ten-minute stoppage was required before the cars were able to return to the circuit.

A number of drivers had spells of being at the top of the timing pages including Oliver Rowland, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird.

The second red flag came when Brendon Hartley, who is one of four debutants in the field, hit the outside barrier of Turn Six and breaking his left-rear suspension.

There was seven minutes left in the session before the drivers had another go of improving their times. Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne demonstrated some decent pace in the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E cars, which could be two drivers in particular to look out for later in qualifying.

However, in the end, it was Frijns who was quickest in Practice One but by no means were the times representative at this stage, as traffic was a huge issue at the Ad Diriyah track.

2019 Diriyah e-Prix - Race 1: Practice 1 Classification

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT. TEAM TIME 1 4 Robin Frijns NED Envision Virgin Racing 1:16.137 2 7 Nico Müller SWI GEOX Dragon +1.264 3 2 Sam Bird GBR Envision Virgin Racing +1.424 4 5 Stoffel Vandoorne BEL Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team +1.556 5 23 Sébastien Buemi SWI Nissan e.dams +1.710 6 13 António Félix da Costa POR DS Techeetah +1.859 7 20 Mitch Evans NZL Panasonic Jaguar Racing +2.210 8 66 Daniel Abt GER Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +2.269 9 17 Nyck de Vries NED Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team +2.289 10 11 Lucas di Grassi BRA Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +2.304 11 64 Jérôme d'Ambrosio BEL Mahindra Racing +2.444 12 19 Felipe Massa BRA Venturi Racing +2.481 13 48 Edoardo Mortara SWI Venturi Racing +2.612 14 27 Alexander Sims GBR BMW i Andretti Motorsport +2.702 15 36 André Lotterer GER TAG Heuer Porsche +2.736 16 3 Oliver Turvey GBR NIO 333 +3.048 17 25 Jean-Éric Vergne FRA DS Techeetah +3.173 18 18 Neel Jani SWI TAG Heuer Porsche +3.190 19 22 Oliver Rowland GBR Nissan e.dams +3.908 20 28 Maximilian Günther GER BMW i Andretti Motorsport +4.166 21 51 James Calado GBR Panasonic Jaguar Racing +4.564 22 6 Brendon Hartley NZL GEOX Dragon +5.399 23 33 Ma Qing Hua CHI NIO 333 No Time 24 94 Pascal Wehrlein GER Mahindra Racing No Time

The second session saw a five-minute delay due to track works being done. When the session did get underway, the first four minutes were under Full Course Yellow conditions.

Afterwards, DS Techeetah were beginning to show their true pace, as Jean-Éric Vergne and António Félix da Costa were one and two with fifteen minutes of the session remaining.

An incident occurred though involving James Calado, who was trying to pass the slowing Daniel Abt on a flying lap. The rookie clouted the barrier at the penultimate corner and damaging his left-rear but was able to crawl back to the pits for a replacement.

After Rowland, Buemi and Edoardo Mortara inherited first position, Sam Bird topped the table on a 1:14.353 on full power ahead of da Costa going into qualifying that begins at 08:00 GMT.

2019 Diriyah e-Prix - Race 1: Practice 2 Classification