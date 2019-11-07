British Superbikes announce a tweaked Qualifying format for 2020

Bennetts British Superbike organisers MSVR have announced a new Qualifying format for the 2020 season.

The combined times from the three Free Practice sessions will now have an effect on how the sessions are run.

The top six from the combined times will automatically go to Qualifying two, whereas the riders seventh downwards will battle it out in Q1.

Qualifying one will be a 15-minute session, cut from the previous 18 minutes.

After Q1, the top 12 from that session will join the other six riders in Q2 where they will battle it out for a spot in the top 12 and progress into the third and final Qualifying session.

Qualifying two has been extended to a 15-minute session.

Q3 will be a 10-minute session with riders battling it out for a position on the first four rows.

British Superbikes Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “The three sessions (Q1/Q2/Q3) will be maintained with modifications designed to increase the purpose of the free practice sessions and to make Q1 and Q3, in particular, an improved spectacle.“

“In the case of Q1, currently the fastest riders set an initial time and then sit the rest of the session out. This new format will give more teams and riders exposure in that session, whilst Q3 will be slightly longer with 12 riders on track deciding the grid positions for the first four rows for Race 1,” Higgs concluded.