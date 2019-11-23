Da Costa fastest in final practice in Diriyah

António Felix da Costa was quickest in Free Practice 3 for the second race of the weekend for the Diriyah ePrix.

After a miserable day yesterday, Jean-Éric Vergne‘s running in the final practice session was limited, as he had to drag his DS Techeetah back to the pits with broken left-rear suspension. The Frenchman would never return to the track and ended up slowest out of all the twenty-four drivers.

The track was getting quicker throughout the session, of which multiple drivers had spells at the top of the timing pages including Edoardo Mortara, Oliver Rowland and the race winner of yesterday Sam Bird.

James Calado also problems in his Panasonic Jaguar Racing car. Just like Vergne, he had to limp back to the pits with a problem with the left-rear and endured another difficult session.

In the end of the forty-five minute practice session, da Costa headed Bird by less than three hundredths of a second, with Alexander Sims looking strong as well in the BMW i Andretti Motorsport car. The Brit could a contender to claim his second pole in a space of twenty-four hours.

Oliver Rowland is also up there, making it three Brits in the top four.

Qualifying begins later today at 08:00 GMT.

