Da Costa fastest in final practice in Diriyah

António Felix da Costa was quickest in Free Practice 3 for the second race of the weekend for the Diriyah ePrix.

After a miserable day yesterday, Jean-Éric Vergne‘s running in the final practice session was limited, as he had to drag his DS Techeetah back to the pits with broken left-rear suspension. The Frenchman would never return to the track and ended up slowest out of all the twenty-four drivers.

The track was getting quicker throughout the session, of which multiple drivers had spells at the top of the timing pages including Edoardo Mortara, Oliver Rowland and the race winner of yesterday Sam Bird.

James Calado also problems in his Panasonic Jaguar Racing car. Just like Vergne, he had to limp back to the pits with a problem with the left-rear and endured another difficult session.

In the end of the forty-five minute practice session, da Costa headed Bird by less than three hundredths of a second, with Alexander Sims looking strong as well in the BMW i Andretti Motorsport car. The Brit could a contender to claim his second pole in a space of twenty-four hours.

Oliver Rowland is also up there, making it three Brits in the top four.

Qualifying begins later today at 08:00 GMT.

Position#DriverTeamGap
113António Félix da CostaDS Techeetah1:11.084
22 Sam BirdEnvision Virgin Racing+0.022
327Alexander SimsBMW i Andretti Motorsport+0.093
422Oliver RowlandNissan e.dams+0.409
594Pascal WehrleinMahindra Racing+0.439
64 Robin FrijnsEnvision Virgin Racing+0.524
766 Daniel AbtAudi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team+0.559
811 Lucas di GrassiAudi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team+0.612
928Maximilian GüntherBMW i Andretti Motorsport+0.801
1020Mitch EvansPanasonic Jaguar Racing+0.841
1164Jérôme d'AmbrosioMahindra Racing+0.884
1223Sébastien BuemiNissan e.dams+1.087
1348 Edoardo MortaraVenturi Formula E Team+1.113
1419 Felipe MassaVenturi Formula E Team+1.139
1536 André LottererPorsche Formula E Team+1.155
165Stoffel VandoorneMercedes EQ Formula E Team+1.235
177Nico MüllerGEOX Dragon+1.286
186Brendon HartleyGEOX Dragon+1.633
1917Nyck de VriesMercedes EQ Formula E Team+1.656
2033Ma QinghuaNIO 333 FE Team+1.671
213Oliver TurveyNIO 333 FE Team+1.671
2291 Neel JaniPorsche Formula E Team+2.003
2351James CaladoPanasonic Jaguar Racing+2.920
2425 Jean-Éric VergneDS Techeetah+6.060
