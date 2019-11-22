Evans on pole for I-Pace season opener in Ad Diriyah

Simon Evans will start on pole position for the first round of the 2019-20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Ad Diriyah.

Last season’s champion Sérgio Jimenez qualified in second position for ZEG iCarros Jaguar Brazil, as the Brazilian was a quarter of a second off the Kiwi’s time.

Abbie Eaton, who is driving in one of the Jaguar VIP cars this weekend, will start in third, two tenths in front of last year’s guest driver and compatriot Alice Powell.

Yaqi Zhang was the quickest of the Pro-Am class drivers and will start from fifth, three tenths of a second ahead of debutant Fahad Algosaibi. Chao Sun, Mário Haberfeld and Mashur Bal Hejaila line up in seventh, eighth and ninth in their maiden I-Pace weekend.

Reema Juffali will make up the grid in tenth as the second guest driver for this weekend.

The session was halted ten minutes earlier than planned due to track work needing to be done before Formula E begin their second practice session at 06:00 GMT.

The first race of this season’s Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy begins at 10:05 GMT.