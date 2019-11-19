Fabio Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha SRT wrap up Independent Championship

For 2019, the MotoGP World Championship saw a new kid on the block, former Spanish CEV Champion, Fabio Quartararo, who joined Franco Morbidelli in the brand new Petronas Yamaha Team.

Their first season together has seen the young French rider claim 6 pole positions and stand on the podium a total of 7 times, narrowly missing out on a few race victories.

The 2019 Independent Riders Championship went right down to the wire, with Pramac Racing‘s Jack Miller taking the fight to the final round of the season in Valencia.

2019 MotoGP Independent Riders Championship:

Pos Rider Team Manufactuer Points Gap 1 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 192 2 Jack Miller Pramac Racing Ducati 165 +27 3 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Castrol Honda 133 +59 4 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 115 +77 5 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 74 +118 6 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 63 +129 7 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Racing Ducati 54 +138 8 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 43 +149 9 Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 33 +159 10 Tito Rabat Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 23 +169 11 Hafizh Syahrin Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 9 +183 12 Karel Abraham Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 9 +183 13 Johann Zarco LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 3 +189

With both Quartararo and Morbidelli putting in stellar performances over the course of the 19 rounds, Petronas Yamaha SRT claimed the Independent Team Championship, as well as finishing fourth in the 2019 team championship.

2019 MotoGP Independent Teams Championship:

Pos Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 307 2 Pramac Racing Ducati 219 +88 3 LCR Honda Honda 210 +97 4 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 106 +201 5 Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 42 +265 6 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 32 +275

All in all, it’s been a very successful debut for Razlan Razali‘s Sepang International Circuit team, and they will be looking to challenge Marc Marquez for the 2020 World Riders Championship.

2020 kicks off on Tuesday (19th) with day one of the pre-season tests.