MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha SRT wrap up Independent Championship

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Fabio Quartararo has had a very impressive rookie season in MotoGP! (Credit: MotoGP)

For 2019, the MotoGP World Championship saw a new kid on the block, former Spanish CEV Champion, Fabio Quartararo, who joined Franco Morbidelli in the brand new Petronas Yamaha Team.

Their first season together has seen the young French rider claim 6 pole positions and stand on the podium a total of 7 times, narrowly missing out on a few race victories.

The 2019 Independent Riders Championship went right down to the wire, with Pramac Racing‘s Jack Miller taking the fight to the final round of the season in Valencia.

2019 MotoGP Independent Riders Championship:

PosRiderTeamManufactuerPointsGap
1Fabio QuartararoPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha192
2Jack MillerPramac RacingDucati165+27
3Cal CrutchlowLCR Honda CastrolHonda133+59
4Franco MorbidelliPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha115+77
5Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda74+118
6Aleix EspargaroAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia63+129
7Francesco BagnaiaPramac RacingDucati54+138
8Andrea IannoneAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia43+149
9Miguel OliveiraRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM33+159
10Tito RabatReale Avintia RacingDucati23+169
11Hafizh SyahrinRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM9+183
12Karel AbrahamReale Avintia RacingDucati9+183
13Johann Zarco LCR Honda IdemitsuHonda3+189

With both Quartararo and Morbidelli putting in stellar performances over the course of the 19 rounds, Petronas Yamaha SRT claimed the Independent Team Championship, as well as finishing fourth in the 2019 team championship.

2019 MotoGP Independent Teams Championship:

PosTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Petronas Yamaha SRTYamaha307
2Pramac RacingDucati219+88
3LCR HondaHonda210+97
4Aprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia106+201
5Red Bull KTM Tech 3KTM42+265
6Reale Avintia RacingDucati32+275

All in all, it’s been a very successful debut for Razlan Razali‘s Sepang International Circuit team, and they will be looking to challenge Marc Marquez for the 2020 World Riders Championship.

2020 kicks off on Tuesday (19th) with day one of the pre-season tests.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

2019 MotoGP World Championship Standings

Marc Marquez wins in Valencia to cap off a historic season

Fabio Quartararo steals final pole of the season

Brad Binder sets the pace in Valencia

Quartararo leads Vinales in final Friday Practice of the year

Jorge Lorenzo announces his retirement

Valencia Preview: Championships to decide in Valencian finale

Iker Lecuona gets Valencia MotoGP call-up

Marc Marquez continues to break records in Sepang

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More