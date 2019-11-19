Fabio Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha SRT wrap up Independent Championship

For 2019, the MotoGP World Championship saw a new kid on the block, former Spanish CEV Champion, Fabio Quartararo, who joined Franco Morbidelli in the brand new Petronas Yamaha Team.
Their first season together has seen the young French rider claim 6 pole positions and stand on the podium a total of 7 times, narrowly missing out on a few race victories.
The 2019 Independent Riders Championship went right down to the wire, with Pramac Racing‘s Jack Miller taking the fight to the final round of the season in Valencia.
2019 MotoGP Independent Riders Championship:
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Manufactuer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|192
|2
|Jack Miller
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|165
|+27
|3
|Cal Crutchlow
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|133
|+59
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|115
|+77
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|74
|+118
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|63
|+129
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|54
|+138
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|43
|+149
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|33
|+159
|10
|Tito Rabat
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|23
|+169
|11
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|9
|+183
|12
|Karel Abraham
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|9
|+183
|13
|Johann Zarco
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|3
|+189
With both Quartararo and Morbidelli putting in stellar performances over the course of the 19 rounds, Petronas Yamaha SRT claimed the Independent Team Championship, as well as finishing fourth in the 2019 team championship.
2019 MotoGP Independent Teams Championship:
|Pos
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|307
|2
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|219
|+88
|3
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|210
|+97
|4
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|106
|+201
|5
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|42
|+265
|6
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|32
|+275
All in all, it’s been a very successful debut for Razlan Razali‘s Sepang International Circuit team, and they will be looking to challenge Marc Marquez for the 2020 World Riders Championship.
2020 kicks off on Tuesday (19th) with day one of the pre-season tests.