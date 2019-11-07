Iker Lecuona gets Valencia MotoGP call-up

Iker Lecuona will replace Miguel Oliveira for the final round of the MotoGP season for the Valencian Grand Prix.

Oliviera will miss the final round of the 2019 season due to a right shoulder operation, being replaced by monday.com American Racing Moto2 rider Iker Lecuona.

Having signed with the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team for 2020 over the flyaway rounds, Lecuona will make an early debut with Herve Poncheral‘s team a few days earlier than the 19-year-old expected.

Replacing Lecuona in the Moto2 class will be MotoAmerica Supersport and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup rider Sean Dylan Kelly, who will partner fellow American Joe Roberts.

Speaking to MotoGP.com ahead of the Valencian Grand Prix, Lecuona said: “To have this opportunity in my home Grand Prix is a proud moment for me. We must enjoy this beautiful experience, but above all learn as much as possible for the future. All this would not have been possible without the help and encouragement of Hervé Poncharal, as well as Eitan Butbul and the American Racing Team amazing crew, they helped me to grow as a rider and as a person. I also want to wish the best possible recovery to Oliveira, who will be my teammate next season. I will give my best in Valencia as I always do”.

Lecuona’s replacement commented: “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole career and I have a good idea of what I am getting into. I am just going to learn and enjoy the competition and do my best. I’m really grateful to Eitan with American Racing Team KTM for believing in me, for giving me this chance. Also, thanks to John and Chris Ulrich of Team Hammer for not just having me race on their team, but for also helping me along the path.”

The Valencian Grand Prix kicks off on Friday (15th) with Free Practice one at 09:55 local time.