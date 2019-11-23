Jimenez to line up on pole for the second I-Pace race in Diriyah

Sérgio Jimenez will start from pole position for the second round of the 2019-20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Diriyah.

The reigning Pro class champion battled it out with Simon Evans and Alice Powell throughout the thirty-minute session but was able to go half a second quicker than Evans on his best lap.

The Kiwi and race winner of yesterday will therefore start second and Powell in third position, who was another tenth of a second further back.

Yaqi Zhang, who had won in the Pro-Am class in the first race, was an impressive fourth overall and will line-up ahead of those in Pro-Am.

Mário Haberfeld was the slowest of those in the Pro class in fifth, as VIP driver Abbie Eaton will line up alongside him on the third row.

Fahad Algosaibi qualified seventh in his Saudi Racing car ahead of Sun Chao, who had stopped out on track at the end of the session after riding the kerbs on the last corner too heavily, causing a left-rear puncture to his vehicle.

The back row of the grid will be occupied by guest driver Reema Juffali, with the second Saudi Racing pilot Mashur Bal Hejaila making up the ten-car field for the start.

The second race of the weekend in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy gets underway later today at 10:05 GMT.