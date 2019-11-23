Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY

Jimenez to line up on pole for the second I-Pace race in Diriyah

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Sérgio Jimenez - ZEG iCarros Jaguar Brazil in the 2019-20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy - Diriyah - Free Practice
Credit: Jaguar Racing

Sérgio Jimenez will start from pole position for the second round of the 2019-20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Diriyah.

The reigning Pro class champion battled it out with Simon Evans and Alice Powell throughout the thirty-minute session but was able to go half a second quicker than Evans on his best lap.

The Kiwi and race winner of yesterday will therefore start second and Powell in third position, who was another tenth of a second further back.

Yaqi Zhang, who had won in the Pro-Am class in the first race, was an impressive fourth overall and will line-up ahead of those in Pro-Am.

Mário Haberfeld was the slowest of those in the Pro class in fifth, as VIP driver Abbie Eaton will line up alongside him on the third row.

Fahad Algosaibi qualified seventh in his Saudi Racing car ahead of Sun Chao, who had stopped out on track at the end of the session after riding the kerbs on the last corner too heavily, causing a left-rear puncture to his vehicle.

The back row of the grid will be occupied by guest driver Reema Juffali, with the second Saudi Racing pilot Mashur Bal Hejaila making up the ten-car field for the start.

The second race of the weekend in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy gets underway later today at 10:05 GMT.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Da Costa fastest in final practice in Diriyah

Simon Evans dominates Diriyah Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race

Bird wins season opener in Ad Diriyah

Alexander Sims storms to Diriyah ePrix pole after Bird’s error

Bird and Frijns make Virgin the team to beat after topping Practice...

Evans on pole for I-Pace season opener in Ad Diriyah

Brembo produces innovative brake design for Formula E Season Six

PREVIEW: 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Teams and Drivers Part Two

PREVIEW: 2019-20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Race One Ad Diriyah – Juffali makes...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More