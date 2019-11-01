Jorge Martin tops opening Practice at Sepang

Rookie sensation Jorge Martin has carried his fine form from Australia over to Malaysia, as the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider ended the opening day of track action fastest.

Jorge Martin set the quickest time on Friday, setting a 2:05.968, +0.229 faster than Tetsuta Nagashima.

Championship leader Alex Marquez enjoyed a strong start to his potential championship-winning weekend, ending the day in 3rd, just +0.360s off his fellow Spaniard.

Australian Grand Prix victor, Brad Binder, was fourth as he looks to stop Marquez from clinching his second world title and finished ahead of both Jorge Navarro and Tom Luthi who both still stand a mathematical chance of winning the championship.

Fabio Di Giannantonio rounded out the top seven ahead of second EG0,0 Marc VDS rider Xavi Vierge, who’s looking to bounce back on form after a crash at turn 4 in Australia.

Mattia Pasini and Augusto Fernandez rounded out the top ten.

Britons Sam Lowes just missed out on a spot in the top ten but is crucially still inside the automatic Q2 top 14 as the Lincolnshire born rider hunts for his first Moto2 podium since returning to the class in 2018.

Marcel Schrotter completed the top 12 ahead of Remy Gardner and Buriram, and Motegi, winner Luca Marini.

Marco Bezzecchi just missed out on the all-important top 14, but was still ahead of some big names.

Tech 3 MotoGP bound rider Iker Lecuona was 18th, whilst early championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri struggled on the opening day in Sepang, failing to make it inside the top 20.

Jake Dixon got his first look at the Sepang International Circuit, finishing his debut day in 27th, +2.407s back of Jorge Martin’s top time.

Home rider Adam Norrodin was left down in 29th after a tough start to his home Grand Prix.

Moto2 Weekend Schedule (UK Time)

Qualifying day for the Moto2 World Championship kicks off tomorrow with the top 14 to be decided in the critical Free Practice 3 session, that starts at 01:55, with Q1 commencing at 05:30.

Race day and the potential championship-winning day for Alex Marquez begins with morning Warm-Up at 01:10, ahead of the 18 lap race at 05:20.