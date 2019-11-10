King crowned as Porsche GB 2020 / 2021 Junior

Eighteen-year-old Harry King has been announced as the Porsche GB 2020 / 2021 Junior at the annual Porsche Carrera Cup GB ‘Night of Motorsport’ end of season awards, following in the footsteps of 2019 champion Dan Harper, Charlie Eastwood and Josh Webster.

It ends a stellar year for King who was crowned Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion this year with eleven victories, four-second places and a third place.

Credit: Porsche GB

King was up against Luke Browning, Louis Foster, and Lorcan Hanafin who all went through a day of intensive on and off-track action at Silverstone in October, and were evaluated by an expert panel for their technical ability, media aptitude, physical fitness, driving skill and mental approach.

“The competition was incredibly close this year – Harry, Lorcan, Louis and Luke are all established talents with successful careers,” said James MacNaughton, Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars GB.

Credit: Porsche GB

“It meant that the decision was an incredibly tough one, and came down to the smallest of margins. Each of the finalists would be a very welcome addition to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid with a strong chance of success. I hope we see them there in the near future.

King will receive an £85,000 budget contribution per season – to facilitate entry into the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid as a Porsche Junior and be presented with a whole host of opportunities away from his Carrera Cup GB programme, such as driving historic Porsche’s at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Credit: Porsche GB

“The Porsche GB Junior programme is a proven pathway to international motor racing success, and we have confidence from what we’ve seen that Harry will excel as he looks to replicate the achievements of our previous winners. We are excited about assisting Harry in developing and finessing his skills as a world-class racing driver over the course of his two years with us.”

King will see his first official duty as a Porsche GB Junior at the Autosport International show in January.

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB