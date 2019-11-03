Marc Marquez continues to break records in Sepang

2019 MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez has continued to re-write the record books this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit.

Finishing second to Maverick Vinales, Marquez continues his record of finishing first or second in every race he’s finished since Austria 2017.

That also means that the 55-time MotoGP race winner becomes the first-ever rider to stand on the podium seventeen times in a season.

Not only that, Marc Marquez has now scored the most points in a season, overhauling teammate Jorge Lorenzo‘s 383 points record from 2010.

Marquez has racked up a stunning 395 points, with 25 points still remaining.

Marquez celebrated his brothers Moto2 success

Marquez adds two new records to his already impressive list, including becoming the most successful Honda rider of all time at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Marquez has one more weekend to add to his points record at the final race of the season in Valencia.

Next season, Marquez will have his first chance at matching Valentino Rossi‘s nine World Championships, with preparations beginning straight after the final round of the season at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.