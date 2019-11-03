MotoGP

Marc Marquez continues to break records in Sepang

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Marquez became the most successful rider in a season, scoring 395 World Championship points. (Credit: MotoGP.com)

2019 MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez has continued to re-write the record books this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit.

Finishing second to Maverick Vinales, Marquez continues his record of finishing first or second in every race he’s finished since Austria 2017.

That also means that the 55-time MotoGP race winner becomes the first-ever rider to stand on the podium seventeen times in a season.

Not only that, Marc Marquez has now scored the most points in a season, overhauling teammate Jorge Lorenzo‘s 383 points record from 2010.

Marquez has racked up a stunning 395 points, with 25 points still remaining.

Brotherly love ❤️

THIS MOMENT ❤️ #AM73WorldChampion 🎯

Posted by MotoGP on Sunday, 3 November 2019
Marquez celebrated his brothers Moto2 success (Credit: MotoGP)

Marquez adds two new records to his already impressive list, including becoming the most successful Honda rider of all time at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Marquez has one more weekend to add to his points record at the final race of the season in Valencia.

Next season, Marquez will have his first chance at matching Valentino Rossi‘s nine World Championships, with preparations beginning straight after the final round of the season at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

New lap record gives Rossi encouraging signs

Miguel Oliveira undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Sam Lowes leaves Malaysia empty-handed

Bad start and late crash crush Crutchlow’s Sepang hopes

Maverick Vinales takes Yamaha’s first Malaysian win since 2010

Marquez escapes injury after Q2 highside

Record-breaker Fabio Quartararo takes Sepang pole as Marquez crashes

Alex Marquez claims his sixth Moto2 pole of the year

Andrea Dovizioso heads Ducati’s Team Championship charge

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More