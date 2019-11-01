Mercedes ready for another fight on the track as F1 heads to America

With Lewis Hamilton on the verge of his sixth FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Brit could also take his sixth victory at the United States Grand Prix this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Hamilton’s last victory in America came two years ago and he will be hoping to fend off the Scuderia Ferrari’s and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing cars to claim another win, grabbing the championship in style.

“After we secured the Constructors’ trophy in Japan, we said that we wanted to end this season in style and the race in Mexico was the first proof of that,” said Team Principal Toto Wolff.

“It underlined how hungry this team still is – everyone keeps on pushing for the best possible result.”

He continued: “It was the 100th victory for Mercedes- Benz in the F1 world championship- a great milestone in our Motorsport tradition and an achievement that is testament to the skill and dedication of the many people who have contributed to our heritage.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas will be hoping to better his previous best finish at CotA, having finished in fifth place three times.

“The next race at the Circuit of the Americas is only a few days away and we’re all looking forward to another fight on track,” added Wolff.

“We have a decent track record in Austin; however, we had a difficult weekend in Texas last year as we struggled with tyre management.”

“CotA has produced great racing with lots of overtaking, so we hope for another spectacular Sunday in Austin.”

“The crowd is usually very enthusiastic and I’m sure we’ll meet a lot of new fans thanks to the success of the F1 Netflix series in the US,” he continued.

“It’s great to see the growing TV audience numbers in the American market and we’ll fight hard to make sure that this year’s race will contribute to the increasing interest in our sport,” Wolff said.