Michael Fassbender on the Road to Le Mans with Porsche

Porsche has had its share of Hollywood glamour grace their cars in the past with the likes of Paul Newman and more recently Patrick Dempsey racing their machinery.

The latest actor-turned-racer for the German marque is Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, who has teamed up with Porsche to follow in the footsteps of Dempsey to work up through the ranks to compete in a future 24 hours of Le Mans race.

Fassbender has previously raced in America in a Ferrari Challenge and picked up a victory at the season-opening race of the 2018 season.

The new challenge has seen Fassbender taking part in the Porsche Racing Experience in Germany, taking part in the one-make series based on the popular Carrera 911 GT3 Cup, receiving guidance from Porsche along the way.

At the time of writing this article, there have been four episodes released which have seen the Irish actor race at Hockenheim, Nürburgring, Sachsenring and Oschersleben. It is a no-holds-barred look behind the scenes that shows that it isn’t always easy, but with guidance and more time in the car, there have been improvements.

A fifth-place finish has been a highlight of the year so far, along with a run in the mighty Porsche 911 RSR, courtesy of the Proton-Dempsey team.

Episodes are released on a weekly basis with the next episode planned for 8 November via the Porsche YouTube channel, you can view the four episodes that have aired so far below.

Episode 1 – Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – Hockenheim

Episode 2 – Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – Nürburgring

Episode 3 – Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – Sachsenring

Episode 4 – Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – Oschersleben