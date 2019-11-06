MotoGP bikes can remove winglets at Phillip Island from 2020

FIM Grand Prix Commission have announced that from 2020, MotoGP organisers will allow teams and riders to remove the Aero Body Side Pods (wings) for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

This comes after the weekend was hampered by strong winds and a wind-related Free Practice Four accident for Miguel Oliveira. The strong winds on the coast of Phillip Island also lead to the cancellation of MotoGP Qualifying.

The new rule allows teams to modify their fairing for the Australian Grand Prix in order to improve safety, this will not affect the pre-season homologation of the fairings.

The removal of the wings will have to be done to spec, however. The wing must be fully removed from the Motorcycle and that the profile of the homologated fairing must remain the same.

This gives an indicator of how strong the winds were 😳



Miguel Oliveira blown straight off the track into a huge crash… #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/cJiAb6tnt7 — MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) October 26, 2019 The crash that saw Miguel Oliviera blew off the Gardner Straight.

(Credit: BT Sport MotoGP)

Dorna and the FIM have also agreed to allow riders to remove winglets, if race direction says to do so, at any other Grand Prix that is being affected by wind.

Not only is there a change to the Technical Regulations for 2020, but there is also a change to the Sporting regulations for both the MotoGP and Moto2 class.

From 2020, MotoGP rookies will be able to take part in the Shakedown Test, typically used for teams and test riders to ‘shakedown’ their new bikes ahead of the three-day official test the following week.

This will give rookies crucial extra track time at the Sepang International Circuit ahead of the new season.

In Moto2, wildcard entries have been approved for re-induction for the 2020 season.

With the new Triumph 765cc engine for 2019, there were no wildcards permitted for the 2019 season due to a lack of engines.

Wildcards for the 2020 season will be considered when made, and can only be operated by an existing Moto2 team participating in the Championship. This is due to limited operation of the mandatory Magnetti Marelli ECU and software used in the intermediate class.