Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland set for 24 hours of Le Mans supporting role

Last weekend (9 October) Porsche celebrated thirty years of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series at its annual championship dinner in Stuttgart.

Along with the celebrations was the announcement that the series will be competing alongside Porsche Carrera Cup France, playing a supporting role in the 2020 24 hours of Le Mans.

The 2020 calendar for the series will see the championship join the ADAC GT Master for six race weekends featuring two races each, plus one weekend with DTM at Norisring, and then a single race at Le Mans.

Credit: Porsche

“With so many people who influenced the one-make cup over the last 30 seasons and the competing teams for 2020, the anniversary party was the perfect occasion to celebrate the success story of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland,” explained Hurui Issak, Project Manager of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

“At the same time, we look ahead to the future. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2020 season with rounds supporting two top-level series. Moreover, the race at Le Mans will be a real highlight, especially with the event’s special atmosphere and illustrious history.”

Before the season gets underway there will be a two-day test held at Most in Czechia.

2020 race calendar – Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland

1-4 April – Autodrom Most, official test

26-26 April – Oschersleben (ADAC GT Masters), races 1+2

15-17 May – Autodrom Most (ADAC GT Masters), races 3+4

11-14 June – Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans (24 Hours of Le Mans), race 5

10-12 July- Norisring (DTM), races 6+7

14-16 August – Nürburgring (ADAC GT Masters), races 8+9

21-23 August – Circuit Zandvoort (ADAC GT Masters), races 10+11

18-20 September – Hockenheimring (ADAC GT Masters), races 12+13

2-4 October – Sachsenring (ADAC GT Masters), races 14+15

With the first race of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland held in 1990 at Zolder, Belgium, over 300 races have been held.

The series has been an important stepping stone to drivers over the years, including current works drivers Jörg Bergmeister, Timo Bernhard, Dirk Werner, Nick Tandy, Kévin Estre and Sven Müller.