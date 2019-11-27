Quin Houff joins StarCom Racing on two-year deal

Quin Houff has found a new home at StarCom Racing. On Wednesday, the team announced he would race with them for the full 2020 and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series seasons in the #00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

“I’m very excited to become a part of the StarCom Racing family,” Houff said in a team release. “This is the chance of a lifetime to be able to become a full-time NASCAR cup driver and to turn my childhood dream into a reality. I can’t thank those that were involved throughout my career enough; especially my family and sponsors! I also would like to thank StarCom Racing for this opportunity. I am looking forward to building a reputation and experience alongside this young fast-growing team at the top level of motorsports.”

Houff began racing in the Cup Series in early 2019, running thirteen races for Spire Motorsports and four with Premium Motorsports. His best finish is a twenty-eighth at the Coca-Cola 600 in May. Before becoming a Cup driver, he had ten Xfinity Series starts in 2017 and 2018.

He replaces Landon Cassill in the #00. Cassill, who spent the full 2019 season and much of 2018 with StarCom, did not place in the 2019 Cup standings as he was running for Xfinity points but had two top-twenty finishes at the second Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway events.

His future with the team is unknown, but Cassill’s contract runs beyond 2020. It is possible that he moves to a second car; in 2018, StarCom fielded the #99 on a limited basis for Cassill, team manager Derrike Cope, Garrett Smithley, Kyle Weatherman, and Gray Gaulding.

StarCom Racing was founded in 2017 with Cope, the 1990 Daytona 500 winner, as their first driver. Two years later, they acquired a charter from Richard Childress Racing to run the full schedule.

“In our efforts to continue the progression of StarCom Racing, we have many plans for building the team in 2020 and being prepared for the introduction of the Next Gen car (set for arrival in 2021),” Cope added. “I am pleased to have young and passionate driver, Quin Houff, to continue his progression in the NASCAR Cup Series.”