Rallycross: ARX Comes To An End

The Americas Rallycross Championship will not be continued, meaning 2019 was the last ARX season.

ARX began in 2018 as a spiritual successor to Global Rallycross. There were four rounds, three of which supported the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

In 2019, the series expanded to six events but only seven cars have competed this season. Tanner Foust took the title in an eventful season, just a dozen points ahead of Chris Atkinson and a further point in front of Patrik Sandell.

IMG said in a statement: “After consultation with a wide group of stakeholders and interested parties, IMG has taken the difficult decision to not extend the Americas Rallycross Championship beyond the 2019 season.

“We would like to thank our passionate fans, teams, drivers, partners and event hosts for their support and participation in Americas Rallycross.”

At the moment, rallycross in the US is uncertain. With no North American round in next year’s World RX, plus the demise of ARX, expect more news to emerge in the next few months.

The success of the Nitro World Games and Nitro Rallycross may lead to more Nitro RX-esque events so this could be the opportunity that Travis Pastrana and his Nitro RX team have been looking for to create a Nitro RX series.

Perhaps, some of the ARX drivers and teams may look to compete in selected World RX events. Anything is possible at this moment in time.