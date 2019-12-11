Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports for 2020 Cup Series

Brennan Poole will compete for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honours. On Wednesday, Premium Motorsports announced he would drive the #15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on a full-time basis in 2020.

“I’ve been working towards this moment since I was 5 and feel blessed to have the caliber of people surrounding me that I have in this next chapter of my racing career,” Poole said in a team release. “I look forward to the opportunity to showcase our sponsor partners, both new and existing, who are supporting me at the highest level of NASCAR competition.”

In 2019, Poole ran thirteen races for On Point Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Although the season was tumultuous for the team due to sponsorship concerns, he recorded four top-ten finishes, including a runner-up finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. From 2016 and 2017, he was a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Chip Ganassi Racing. While he did not win a race in NASCAR’s second tier, he recorded seventeen top tens and four top fives in each of the two seasons and qualified for the playoffs in both; his best points finish is sixth in 2017.

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“I’m very happy to welcome Brennan and his group to the Premium Motorsports Family,” team owner Jay Robinson added. “Brennan is a very talented and dedicated young man, I believe he has a very bright future in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

During the 2019 Cup season, Premium fielded the #15 on a full-time basis. While Truck Series competitor Ross Chastain ran much of the schedule, Garrett Smithley, Quin Houff, and Joe Nemechek also spent time in the car. Chastain holds the number’s best run of the season when he finished tenth in the season-opening Daytona 500; it was Premium’s first top ten since Michael Waltrip‘s eighth at the 2017 Daytona 500. The #15 ended 2019 thirty-third in the owners’ points.

Premium also fielded the #27 in twenty-six races. Chastain, Houff, Nemechek, and Ryan Sieg ran sporadically in the second car, while Reed Sorenson held the bulk of the number’s races with fourteen. Sorenson also recorded the #27’s highest run of eighteenth at Talladega Superspeedway in the spring; the car finished thirty-seventh in the owners’ standings. A 2020 driver in the car has not been revealed, though Chastain has affirmed his intention to continue racing as many times in the premier series as he can in addition to his full-time Xfinity schedule.