NASCAR Cup Series

Joey Logano tests NASCAR Next Gen car at Phoenix

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Alejandro Alvarez/NASCAR Digital Media

Ahead of its 2021 début date, the NASCAR Cup SeriesNext Gen car continues development and testing. On Monday and Tuesday, Joey Logano participated in a test session at ISM Raceway, driving a base version of the car.

In October, Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing conducted the Generation 7’s first test at Richmond Raceway. While Dillon’s car featured a dazzle camouflage-like livery akin to other test cars, Logano’s sports a black-and-red design. Both cars were generic as manufacturers will be given freedom to make their own looks.

On Instagram, Logano posted a video explaining his car:

The car featured a larger spoiler on Monday, which was replaced by a smaller one on Tuesday; Logano quipped in the video that it resembled more like a wicker. Other characteristics of note include a larger wheel (18 inches), which has been in place for much of the development cycle, a raised splitter, and a diffuser at the rear to improve downforce. Talks of the engines featuring electrical components have also been occurring.

“Little bigger wheel, wider tyres as well to give you a little more mechanical grip,” he explained. “I think that’s awesome. You got some interesting exhaust look going to take some of the air out from underneath the car.

“The body is generic. There’s no OEM type as they’re still designing the car. […] You can see the diffuser in the back. All of this is to try to create downforce underneath the car which would essentially hopefully put more air on the trailing car to create more passing.”

The next test is scheduled for January at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

