Pietro Fittipaldi to race Super Formula in 2020

23-year-old Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi will return to Super Formula in 2020 after landing a seat with the B-Max Racing/Motopark team.

Fittipaldi, the grandson of two time Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi and current Haas F1 reserve driver, will return to single-seater racing in 2020 after contesting the DTM championship with Audi Team WRT in 2019, finishing fifteenth in the season standings.

Fittipaldi, who most recently raced Super Formula in 2018 with UOMO Sunoco Team Le Mans, will race for second-year team B-Max Racing/Motopark.

“I am very happy to have signed with B-Max Racing with Motopark in Super Formula, one of the fastest categories in the world,” said Fittipaldi.

“It’s a very competitive championship, so I need to stay very active over the next few months and I’m sure we’ll be able to have a good 2020 season.”

Motopark boss Timo Rumpkfeil added: “I am very happy to welcome Pietro to our Super Formula team. I have been following his results for many years and my feedback is very positive from him. So I’m sure Pietro will be a strong contender for the 2020 Super Formula season.

“For us, as a team, it is our second season in the category and now we can achieve very good results. It was great to have Pietro’s early confirmation of arrival too. We now have more time to prepare for the 2020 season in the best way possible. ”

Fittipaldi has also signed up to race in the 2019-2020 Asian F3 Championship, a move designed to give the Brazilian the super license points he needs in order to put himself in contention to race in Formula 1, should the opportunity arise.