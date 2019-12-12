RallyX Nordic reveal 2020 calendar

The calendar for the upcoming 2020 season of the Northern European based series RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires got revealed today 28th of November featuring eight rounds with three double-headers at five locations across Northern Europe.

The season kicks off on 23-24 May in the mid-west of Sweden at the world-famous rallycross venue Höljes there also the FIA World Rallycross Championship takes place. Before heading across the channel to Nysum in Denmark on 6-7 June, later to Finnskogbanen in Norway on 25-26 July.

Nysum and Finnskogbanen will join Höljes in hosting double-headers as it’s increased the popularity and success among the drivers in Höljes. Finland is on the calendar with the Rallycross Festival event but the track is still yet to be confirmed on 29-30 August. Tierp Arena will host the season finale for the third year in a row on 26-27 September.

The classes for 2020 will be unchanged as the popular Supercars and the Olsbergs MSE built Supercar Lites continues to top the bill alongside the crosskarts that been having a successful 2019 campaign, in anticipation of the new FIA regulations that are due to be implemented later.

Each event will include national series from the host’s country same as the Rallycross Festival in Finland have done together with the Rallicross SM series since their first appearance on the calendar back in 2018 that have seen overbooked entry lists in Supercar, Supernational and Autokrossi classes.

The Norwegian Supercar Championship will be joining at Höljes and Finnskogbanen, while the organizations are working on to attract a large grid for the season finale at Tierp Arena for the “Super Saturday” with the best Swedish Supercar drivers and the Swedish Rallycross Championship for 2150, 2400 and Supernational.

“We are really excited to be returning to these great venues in 2020. Last season, we enjoyed a really exciting championship with the Supercar title only being decided on the very last lap, so there’s no need to change the formula too much,” said Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RallyX Nordic promoter, RX Promotion.

“Supercar Lites is going from strength-to-strength and is now very much a co-headlining class alongside the Supercars, offering an exceptional opportunity for competitors to prove their potential on a level playing field and at an affordable price – and it goes without saying, the racing is as close as it comes.

“It is much the same with CrossCar, which is the first step on the ladder for aspiring Supercar stars and has already uncovered a wealth of future rallycross talent.

“2019 was arguably the best RallyX Nordic season yet, and we want to continue that trend and make next year better still. We are confident that with the circuits and classes we are confirming today, it will be exactly that!”

2020 RallyX Nordic Calendar*

Round 1 & 2 Höljes, Sweden 23-24 May

Round 3 & 4 Nysum, Denmark 06-07 June

Round 5 & 6 Finnskogbanen, Norway 25-26 July

Round 7 TBC, Finland 29-30 August

Round 8 Tierp Arena, Sweden 26-27 September

* All dates pending on approvement by FIA and NEZ.