RallyX on Ice to be featured in SM Veckan

The famous Nordic winter rallycross series RallyX on Ice presented by Cooper Tires have announced that they will be taking part in the multi-sports event Swedish “SM Veckan” Winter Olympics in Luleå in Northern Sweden on 28 March.

Since the first RallyX on Ice in Höljes 2014 the series has been the season curtain-raiser for the upcoming summer events and has been hosted on many premier rallycross tracks, most recently in Åre, Sweden earlier this year the participants tackled three special made courses on a frozen lake.

RallyX on Ice has attracted some of the biggest names in rallycross such as the FIA World Rallycross Championship 2019 champion Timmy Hansen, 2019 runner-up Andreas Bakkerud, Global Rallycross Lites champion Joni Wiman and two-time RX2 Series champion Oliver Eriksson.

Run in conjunction with Svensk Bilsport, the single-day event will be including official test days and wheel-to-wheel actions with the sport’s finest rallycross drivers racing in the Supercar Lites and Crosscart classes alongside the 400hp+ two-wheel-drive Supernational class of Swedish Winter Rallycross Championship “IS-SM”.

The 2020 “SM Veckan” event celebrates their tenth anniversary and they are showcasing a wide range of winter sports from biathlon and cross-country skiing to dog-sledging, X-Trail and rallysprint. Livestreams of the event will be broadcasted on Sveriges Television and on the website SVT Play.

“We are delighted to unveil the ‘new-look’ RallyX on Ice for 2020, and to be included in Sweden’s high-profile SM-veckan is another endorsement of the growing popularity of our winter motorsport series,” said Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RallyX on Ice promoter, RX Promotion.

“SM-veckan is a prestigious week on the Scandinavian sporting calendar, and there are always more candidate sports than places available – so it’s a great honour to be a part of the show.”

“The racing promises to be red-hot, and to have it broadcast live is a major coup for competitors, sponsors and fans alike. Not only that, but being right in the heart of the city, the raft of surrounding cultural activities and entertainment means there will genuinely be something for everyone that attends.

“If the interest received so far is any indication, we expect grids to fill up fast, because one thing is for sure – the upcoming RallyX on Ice festival will be the most exciting and compelling yet, both on and off-track!“