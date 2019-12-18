RAM Racing to field two Mercedes AMG GT3 EVOs in British GT

RAM Racing have announced that their multi-championship-winning team will be looking to improve on their fourth place last season with an increase in size to run two Mercedes AMG GT3 EVOs in the 2020 British GT season. The cars will be competing in the Pro-Am and Silver Cup classes.

The Pro-am car will be driven by Ian Loggie and Mercedes factory driver Yelmer Buurman. Ian Loggie will be contesting his second season with the team and will be looking to build on the success he had with the team last year in winning the Silverstone 500. Buurman is no stranger to the team having contested the 2018 Barcelona 24 hours with them. This time though he will be looking to work with Loggie to lift the championship at the end of the season.

Credit: RAM Racing

The second AMG will feature the 2019 British GT Pro-Am Champion Sam De Haan and Patrick Kujala. De Haan moves from Barwell Motorsport and also changes class to compete in the Silver Cup which will be a big step for the driver. The 23-year-old Finn Kujala has experience of the British GT having also made a few appearances with Barwell over the last 3 seasons. Kujala comes with Blancpain GT and Italian Porsche Cup experience as well, so it will be interesting seeing this up and coming driver performs with De Haan.

Credit: RAM Racing

“We’re delighted to be continuing in British GT in 2020, Ian did a fantastic job in 2019 – I’d say he’s one of the quickest and most competent Am drivers on the grid – and it’s great that we’re continuing our race-winning programme with him,” said team principal Dan Shufflebottom.

“Yelmer has raced with RAM Racing in the past and will fit in well from the start, so we’re looking to ‘hitting the ground running’ in Pro-Am.”

He added, “We’re also looking forward to welcoming Sam and Patrick. It’ll be a step up for Sam from racing as an amateur but he’s a great racing driver who is up for the challenge and we’ll support him along the way.

“He already has a great working relationship with Patrick, who is an exciting and promising silver driver, so we have a really solid foundation to build on.”