B-MAX with Motopark signs up Charles Milesi for 2020 Super Formula Campaign

by Nicholas Short
Credit: charlesmilesi.com

18-year-old French driver Charles Milesi has signed for B-MAX with Motopark for the 2020 Super Formula season, partnering with series returnee Pietro Fittipaldi at the team.

Milesi, a former Formula Renault Eurocup race winner, competed in Japanese F3 with YTB by Carlin, finishing ninth in the standings, but only after missing 6 of the seasons 20 races due to a serious wrist injury.

Milesi has tested both the Dallara SF14 (in 2018) and the Dallara SF19 in post season testing last December, and notices stark differences between chassis.

“In 2018, I tested the Dallara SF14, but the SF19 is very different,” said Milesi.

“I worked hard to get the rhythm step-by-step. The team was very nice guy and the car feels really good, it gives me confidence every time I run, I’m very happy.

“The SF19 is sharper at the corner entrance than the SF14. I felt a lot more grip in the high-speed corners, but I felt the same in terms of braking and traction, but compared to F3 it was just bigger and the engine was a turbo, so it was different.

Milesi also understands the physical challenge he faces with the move to Super Formula, with the championship boasting the fastest race cars in the world apart from Formula One.

“I’ve done everything [to train], including strengthening my neck, so I didn’t feel much trouble testing it, but of course I need to do more in the future.”

The 2020 Super Formula season starts on 5 April at Suzuka Circuit.

