Calderon set to become first female to compete in Super Formula

Tatiana Calderon will make history as the first woman to ever compete in Japan’s Super Formula series after securing a drive with the returning Drago Corse team for the 2020 season.

The Colombian who endured a pointless Formula 2 campaign with Arden last season will head to Super Formula after options ran out in Europe to stay in Formula 2 for 2020, in addition Calderon admitted in Abu Dhabi that she faced an uncertain future after ruling out a drive in the W Series as well.

Drago Corse team boss Ryo Michigami said that the signing of Calderon created history.

“With ThreeBond DragoCORSE participating in the Super Formula series from this year, we conducted an extensive search for a driver and decided on Colombian female driver Tatiana Calderon, with this, we have fulfilled another of my wishes for ThreeBond DragoCORSE: to always strive after new things and create history,

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to ThreeBond Co., Ltd., who gave us this chance, and to all who put their efforts into this team, I encourage you to be on the lookout for ThreeBond DragoCORSE and the girl power of Tatiana Calderon. And I hope to see all of our fans at the circuit!”

Calderon joins F3 front runner Juri Vips, Japanese Formula 3 graduate Toshiki Oyu as rookies for next season’s Super Formula championship which begins on the 5th April at Suzuka