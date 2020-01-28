Collet stays at R-ace GP for 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup challenge

Renault junior driver Caio Collet will stay at R-ace GP for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup championship.

The seventeen-year-old Brazilian who had a brief run in the Renault E20 during Formula 1’s day of tribute to Ayrton Senna in Sao Paulo will now hope to beat fellow Renault junior Hadrien David for the Formula Renault Eurocup title.

“I’m very pleased to be with the Renault Sport Academy for a second season. Last year was good for learning and I developed a lot as a driver,” said Collet.

“I’m looking forward to staying on with them and this year’s goal is quite clear: to win the Formula Renault Eurocup title. All of Renault’s support is quite important for me and it means a lot. I will do everything I can to deliver the results they want.”

Over the winter Collet has been busy training in Brazil and New Zealand with the seventeen-year-old taking part in a 500-mile go-kart race alongside Formula E stars Lucas Di Grassi and Felipe Massa.

“I spent New Year in Brazil keeping up with my physical assessments as well as some time with my family relaxing. Now I’ve been in New Zealand for five weeks of racing in order to prepare for the Eurocup.

“The series is the same chassis and tyres as the Eurocup, so that will be beneficial. I also did the 500-mile kart race in São Paulo, which is a big race in Brazil. It was a really nice experience with Felipe Massa and Lucas di Grassi in my team!”