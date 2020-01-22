Esmee Hawkey targeting Porsche Carrera Cup GB title with Team Parker Racing

Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am race winner Esmee Hawkey has announced that she will be returning to the series in a bid to secure the title with Team Parker Racing.

Hawkey led the championship during the 2019 but finished the year in third place after two separate incidents at Silverstone took her out of the running.

The Kent-based driver took three wins last year, including back-to-back victories at Thruxton with the GT Marques squad.

Alongside her Carrera Cup GB programme, the 21-year-old also took part in the inaugural season of the W Series, but after narrowly missing on out securing an automatic place for 2020 has switched her full focus back to GT racing.

Credit: Team Parker Racing

Team Parker Racing secured the Pro-Am title with Karl Leonard in 2019 and have won a total four Drivers’ Championship titles, five Pro-Am/Pro-Am 1 championships, and three Pro-Am 2/Am crowns during their time in Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Parker Racing for my third year in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB,” explained Hawkey. “After being in a single-car team for the past two seasons it will be interesting to join what is looking like a great line up at Team Parker Racing.

“There will be some top Pro drivers in the team who I am looking forward to working alongside, sharing data with, and ultimately fighting against on track.

“Last year was extremely busy, racing two totally different cars in both the Carrera Cup and W Series. It was difficult jumping between the two, but I still proved that I had the outright speed in both.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

“I’m really glad I had the opportunity to race the W Series’ F3 car as it introduced me to racing with downforce which I had never experienced before. This will benefit me when the time is right to step up to GT3, and Team Parker Racing is the perfect place as they can help facilitate this.

“I’m looking forward to working with Team Parker Racing and meeting all the team members there. I feel I have unfinished business and things to prove in the series. I can’t wait to get started and show my true potential.”

The first stop for Hawkey under the Team Parker Racing banner will be at the series media day at Silverstone in March before switching focus to the opening round of the series at Donington Park on 27-29 March.