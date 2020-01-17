GalleryShows and Events

Gallery: 2020 Autosport International Show

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

Suberashi Auto Photo takes us on a visual tour of the 2020 Autosport International show, hosted at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, featuring classic heroes of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, modern day heroes of FIA World Endurance, British Touring Car Championship, FIA Formula E, sports cars, the live arena action and more.

Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

If you enjoyed these photos visit www.suberashi.co.uk for more and don’t forget to follow on Instagram at @suberashiautophoto and on Twitter at @suberashiauto for more of the same.

Did you attend this years Autosport show? We would love to see your photos – tag us on your social media channel and we’ll share the best of what we see.

Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

