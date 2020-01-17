Gallery: 2020 Autosport International Show

Suberashi Auto Photo takes us on a visual tour of the 2020 Autosport International show, hosted at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, featuring classic heroes of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, modern day heroes of FIA World Endurance, British Touring Car Championship, FIA Formula E, sports cars, the live arena action and more.
If you enjoyed these photos visit www.suberashi.co.uk for more and don’t forget to follow on Instagram at @suberashiautophoto and on Twitter at @suberashiauto for more of the same.
Did you attend this years Autosport show? We would love to see your photos – tag us on your social media channel and we’ll share the best of what we see.