JC Raceteknik Juniorteam to join all-new Xtreme Junior in RallyX Nordic

JC Raceteknik will field two crosscarts in RallyX Nordic this season. 13-year-old Alex Gustafsson will be driving in the all-new Xtreme Junior class while 16-year-old Isak Reiersen will fight for the title in the Xtreme class, both will do a full-season campaign with the team.

JC Raceteknik had a very successful season last year, claiming the championship titles in Euro RX and Supercar Lites in RallyX Nordic. The team has been operating the Juniorteam for younger drivers with goals of helping the drivers moving forward in their careers from media training to driver coaching for the last four years.

Credit: JC Raceteknik

Gustafsson who claimed a second place finish and ended the year third overall in the Finnish Crosscart Championship (FinRX) in the Xtreme Junior class last year, will make his debut in RallyX Nordic this season.

“It will be really fun to get to race in Xtreme Junior in RallyX Nordic. It has long been a dream for me and it will be a new step forward in my motor sport career. I’m really looking forward to it, and to driving on both old and new tracks to me in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway,” Gustafsson said.



“Running the same championships as Isak and JC Raceteknik will be a great advantage. Isak and I usually help each other and analyse the races together. He is really good and always had the support of a team mate.

“It means a lot to have him, JC Raceteknik and all of the people that support me in different ways. I also want to give RallyX Nordic praise for taking Xtreme Junior into the championship, it is worth so much for all of us juniors.”

Credit: JC Raceteknik

Reiersen has been competing with crosscart since 2010 and he has claimed SM, JSM and cup titles already. He made his debut in Xtreme last season and despite having technical issues throughout the season he became third overall in the championship and he is now aiming for gold this year.

“I’m pumped for the season and hopefully I can get revenge from what happened last year. Then I came third and this year I go for the win,” Reiersen said.

“I had the speed already last season, so now it is just to understand what we need to do to have the last small pieces fall into place. In 2019 we got started with a brand new Crosskart, so we knew that there was a risk that there could be some technical issues. But, we have gathered of all the knowledge from last year and are working hard to be as well prepared as possible.



“Of course it’s great fun to be able to run on the same tracks as Alex again. Having a teammate in a similar class is something that will benefit us both. We will be able to share data and analyse the tracks together. There are still some pieces of the puzzle left to solve”

Credit: JC Raceteknik

“JC Raceteknik Juniorteam is first and foremost facing a new venture in connection with the launch of Xtreme Junior in Sweden and RallyX Nordic. We are looking forward to being there right from the start. Alex developed a lot in 2019 when he raced in Xtreme Junior in Finland. There he finished second, so the hope is that we will be able to fight for an overall medal in RallyX Nordic,” said Joel Christoffersson, Team Principal.

“Isak will do another season in RallyX Nordic and the Xtreme class. Last year he came third, despite technical problems with the Crosskart. There we know what we have to do and the goal is to win the championship. There is no need to talk about the speed, what we have to work on is to get the Crosskart 100% reliable.

“We are in the fourth season of the Juniorteam now and Crosskart is now on the map as part of the big picture alongside rallycross. Of course, this is something that benefits both the sport and the drivers. The purpose of the Juniorteam is to help young drivers, both on and off track, so that they are ready to take the next steps forward. At the same time they can support each other and develop together. This is a structure we really believe in, and the goal is to expand the team with even more juniors in 2021.”