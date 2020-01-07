Jones and Malvern head to GT3 with Team Parker Racing and Bentley.

Team Parker Racing’s association with Bentley will continue in 2020 with Scott Malvern and Nick Jones moving from GT4 to compete in the top GT3 class for the 2020 British GT season.

The Silverstone 500 GT4 winners will be looking to recapture their 2018 Pro-Am GT4 title success after what was to be a bad luck ridden season in 2019. With the drivers having evaluated various options for the season including other GT4 as well as GT3 machinery, the decision was taken to remain at Team Parker for a fourth straight season and pilot the competitive Bentley Continental GT3.

With the first GT3 round at Oulton Park in April, Team Parker will unveil their season livery closer to spring time.

“I’m really excited for the new season. I didn’t expect we would be doing this, but I am really happy to stick with the team,” said Jones.

“We’ve had good success with Team Parker Racing and really enjoy working with everyone, so I’m glad Stuart Parker and Bentley could put something together for us.” He added: “I wouldn’t be racing without anyone else but Scott now.

“He is really quick, and I must try his patience, but that’s part of the fun because he knows I want to do well. Not to mention he has to compare himself to Nick Jones! I was quicker than him at one corner, Redgate at Donington Park, this year and I never let him forget it, so hopefully he will improve for next season!”.

Scott Malvern added, “It is an exciting prospect to jump into the big boy league and see how we stack up. I think Nick will surprise himself and a few other people as well and I think it will highlight how competitive the Pro-Am class in GT4 is.

“I think some of the Ams are very good and probably don’t get the recognition they deserve.” he went on to say: “I really enjoy being around the guys at Team Parker Racing and we can continue that good relationship.

“It is very enjoyable to go racing with them and both of us really are happy to be in an environment where everyone is making the most of things and having a great time. We’re in a good place at the moment and it is all coming together at the right time; I just wish it could get going a bit sooner!”