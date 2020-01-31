Karlsson steps-up to RallyX Nordic in CrossCar

The 21-year-old Swedish rising star Jimmy Karlsson from Götene will take a step-up in his career from being a regular driver in the Swedish national series to race among the other young talents in the CrossCar class in RallyX Nordic series.

Karlsson who had a successful last season, finishing third overall in the Swedish Sprintcup, is now looking forward to racing outside of Sweden and compete in the ultra-competitive RallyX Nordic CrossCar class.

“I am really excited for the challenge ahead, driving outside of Sweden and especially in RallyX Nordic is a milestone in my career,” Karlsson said.

This season marks his third year in a CrossCar, but a complete rebuild and improvements that have been made to the vehicle so it will be up-to-speed when the season starts.

“It’s difficult to set a goal for the season but I’ve been driving against many of the RallyX Nordic CrossCar drivers in Sweden and they are no fools on the track, but neither am I.

“We showed some serious speed during the 2019 season so now we’re going to do our homework during the Winter and get well prepared for the start of the season. Then we will focus on one race at a time and of course, have fun!”