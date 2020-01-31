RallyX Nordic

Karlsson steps-up to RallyX Nordic in CrossCar

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: RallyX Nordic

The 21-year-old Swedish rising star Jimmy Karlsson from Götene will take a step-up in his career from being a regular driver in the Swedish national series to race among the other young talents in the CrossCar class in RallyX Nordic series.

Karlsson who had a successful last season, finishing third overall in the Swedish Sprintcup, is now looking forward to racing outside of Sweden and compete in the ultra-competitive RallyX Nordic CrossCar class.

“I am really excited for the challenge ahead, driving outside of Sweden and especially in RallyX Nordic is a milestone in my career,” Karlsson said.

This season marks his third year in a CrossCar, but a complete rebuild and improvements that have been made to the vehicle so it will be up-to-speed when the season starts.

“It’s difficult to set a goal for the season but I’ve been driving against many of the RallyX Nordic CrossCar drivers in Sweden and they are no fools on the track, but neither am I.

“We showed some serious speed during the 2019 season so now we’re going to do our homework during the Winter and get well prepared for the start of the season. Then we will focus on one race at a time and of course, have fun!”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Enlund join forces with OMSE for full-season campaigns in RX2 and RallyX...

INTERVIEW: Andreas Carlsson aims for a full-season campaign in Euro RX

Nils Andersson steps-up to Supercar Lites for 2020

JC Raceteknik Juniorteam to join all-new Xtreme Junior in RallyX Nordic

#YellowSquad announces Skočdopole as first driver for the 2020 RX2 series

CrossCar Junior to be introduced in RallyX Nordic 2020

RallyX on Ice to be featured in SM Veckan

RallyX Nordic reveal 2020 calendar

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More