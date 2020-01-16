Lowndes to race with Porsche at Bathurst 1000

Craig Lowndes, the seven-time winner in Bathurst 1000 and former Triple Eight driver will take part in this year’s event in a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 R with New Zealand team Earl Bamber Motorsport, racing together with Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber.

Lowndes was earlier reported to step aside from his former long-standing team Triple Eight, which will field two Mercedes AMG GT GT3 cars with one each in Pro and Pro-AM. The #888 car that Lowndes previously raced will be driven by Maximilian Gotz, Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.

Credit: Earl Bamber Motorsport

“I’m really excited to be joining the Porsche family for the Bathurst 12 Hour, teaming up with factory drivers Earl and Laurens.” Lowndes said

“Earl Bamber Motorsport is the reigning race-winning team so it’s exciting to help them defend their title. Earl and I have been teammates in the past and get on extremely well, so with a Belgian in the mix, it should also be a bit of fun too.“

“It’s my first time racing in a Porsche and the new evolution 911 GT3 R looks like a weapon, I can’t wait.” Lownes added.

Credit: Earl Bamber Motorsport

Lowndes has won the Bathurst 1000 event twice before driving with Ferrari cars and has also raced a McLaren. He was part of Triple Eight’s team last year driving the Mercedes #888 car.

“As a team we really very excited to go to the event, obviously last year was amazing to win the race so to be able to return as defending champions for Porsche will be something special.” Bamber added.

“As a driver, it will be awesome to team up with Laurens as we had a lot of success in America last year and follow each other all around the world racing.“

“We are both really excited to have a legend in Craig Lowndes join the team and drive our car. He is the most successful Bathurst driver on the grid, so hopefully, he can bring us some of that Lowndesy magic during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend.”