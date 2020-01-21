Nils Andersson steps-up to Supercar Lites for 2020

Nils Andersson, two-time crosscart champion in SRX series will take his step-up this season to drive in the Supercar Lites class in the RallyX Nordic series.

Andersson was crowned the crosscart champion last year at the season finale of RallyX Nordic at the Tierp Arena in Sweden. He fought hard to defend the championship title from the earlier year that he claimed.

“I’m really excited to drive in rallycross this year, it’s what I have been dreaming of since I was a small boy,

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“I know I’m in for a big challenge, being new in a class up against many drivers with years of experience, but one of the main things I like about the Supercar Lites concept is that everybody has the same car at their disposal. That pushes drivers to really develop their skills.

“Every last detail is important. Before the first event at Höljes, I will make sure that I am 100 per cent ready.” Andersson said.

The 20-year-old Swede will now take part in the eight-round full-season campaign in the one-make class of Supercar Lites, with hopes of following the same path as Kevin Hansen, Guillaume De Ridder and Kevin Eriksson.

“I have personally followed Nils’ career since he started in motorsport, and it is inspiring to see talented young drivers take the next step in their careers with a clear target and focus,” Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RX Promotion said.

“Nils is just such an example, coming from CrossCar with the ambition to be the best driver in Supercar Lites for future development. RallyX Nordic’s purpose is to provide a platform to support young drivers in their quest to become future champions.”

Credit: RallyX Nordic

Andersson will be mentored by the two-time FIA World RX champion and fellow Swede, Johan Kristoffersson. He is confident Andersson’s young charge has what it takes to shine in what is always a fiercely-contested discipline.

“After considerable success in CrossCar, it will be an exciting challenge for Nils to step up to rallycross and Supercar Lites – in the same series in which I began my own journey towards becoming World Champion,” Kristoffersson added.

The season-opener of RallyX Nordic and the Supercar Lites championship will take place at the World RX venue of Höljes in Sweden on 23 and 24 May.