Pepe López to join forces with Rallye Team Spain for WRC3

Pepe López and co-driver Borja Rozada will now face new challenges in FIA World Rally Championship after successful seasons in the Spanish Championships. They will join forces with the Spanish national team Rallye Team Spain for the 2020 WRC3 season.

The team of young talents that were introduced two years ago in the WRC and ERC by the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, reinforces its international presence with Pepe López, current champion of the CERA Terra Mundis (Spanish Asphalt Rally Championship) and the S-CER (Super Rally Championship of Spain), who, at 24, has received an invite from Citroën Racing to face for the first time a season in the new WRC3 category.

He impressed the French manufacturer with his skills last year, competing at the national level with the Citroën Rallye Team.

Credit: Rallye Team Spain

Pepe López is latest talent to represent the Spanish nation following in the footsteps of Nil Solans (2017 Junior WRC champion), Efrén Llarena (ERC3 Junior and ERC3 2019 champion) and Jan Solans (2019 Junior WRC champion) who in the course of the last two seasons have represented the colours of the Rallye Team Spain outside the Spanish borders.

“I am very happy to become part of the Rallye Team Spain. I know that it is a responsibility, and, at the same time, a pride to represent in the WRC the team of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation and to wear the colours of our country,” said López

“I will do it with all the respect that this project deserves, working as never before to perform at the maximum in which I consider one of the most important seasons of my career.

“A fundamental moment for my sporting projection, for that reason I want to personally thank this opportunity to the president of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, Manuel Avignon, and, in general, to the members of the Rallye Team Spain, for the work they develop to continue promoting drivers with Spanish internationally. ”

Credit: Citroën Racing

“Once the base of the Rallye Team Spain program has been consolidated, we believe it is convenient to continue strengthening the cusp of our promotional pyramid,” said José Vicente Medina, Director of RTS.

“That is why we have decided to incorporate Pepe López, a young driver, of proven quality, who, after having won the Terra Mundis CERA and the S-CER, is now ready to make the leap to the WRC3, also backed by a factory of the level and experience that Citroën Racing has.

“We are delighted with the arrival of Pepe at Rallye Team Spain, also accompanied by Borja Rozada, one of the best co-drivers we have in our country. We wish you the best of luck for this season that is about to begin.”