Petecof Continues with Prema in 2020 after Formula Regional European Championship Move

Gianluca Petecof will make the jump to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2020 and will continue his alliance with Prema Powerteam.

The Ferrari Driver Academy star finished runner-up in the Italian Formula 4 championship in 2019 and was competitive in the ADAC Formula 4 championship, winning five times with Prema Powerteam across the two championships.

Petecof will join new Ferrari Driver Academy recruit Arthur Leclerc in the Formula Regional European Championship, with the seventeen-year-old Brazilian looking forward to the new challenge ahead of him.

“I’m really excited for 2020, stepping into Formula Regional with PREMA Powerteam once again after two seasons in Formula 4,” said Petecof. “I want to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Shell Motorsport for the opportunity.

“We will try to do our best and we are looking forward to this new challenge. One category above, got some stats already which is really positive so let’s continue the job.”

Rosin ‘Delighted’ to Keep Petecof within Prema Family

Angelo Rosin, the Team Principal of Prema Powerteam, says he is delighted to continue the working relationship with Petecof into 2020, and he hopes the long-term partnership will give him a boost as he adapts to the new car and new championship.

“It is with great pleasure that we can continue to work with Gianluca for the coming season,” said Rosin. “It will be his third year with us so he has a great knowledge of the team’s work method and ethics and that will definitely be an advantage in terms of adapting to a new car and making a step technically.

“We are delighted to have him on board for 2020.”

Prema Powerteam took Frederik Vesti to the title in the inaugural Formula Regional European Championship season and saw both Enzo Fittipaldi and Olli Caldwell take race wins, and they will be hoping Petecof and Leclerc will be in contention for the crown in 2020.