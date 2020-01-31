Philip Gehrman set for full-season campaign in Euro RX

Philip Gehrman, a regular driver last year in RallyX Nordic, will step-up to a full-season campaign in the FIA European Rallycross Championship.

Gehrman who has previously raced in Euro RX in a Volkswagen Beetle from Eklund Motorsport will this season enter in his own ex-Kristoffersson Motorsport built Volkswagen Polo supercar.

Gehrman made his debut in FIA World Rallycross Championship last year at his home race at Höljes in Sweden alongside a full-season campaign in RallyX Nordic in the same car Johan Kristoffersson used in 2016 when he raced for Marklund Motorsport in World RX.

He also raced in Euro RX in the TouringCar class between 2014 and 2017 in a Ford Fiesta rear-wheel-drive car, where he has been on the top of the podium.

”We had high hopes for the 2019 season, we had a new car, a new team and in the end we achieved our goal to be in the top three in RallyX Nordic, despite the season being marred by some problems with the car that made it impossible for me to fight for the absolute top positions,” Gehrman said.

“The car has had a good overhaul during the winter to once again become the speed bomb that took Kristoffersson to second in World RX in 2016.”

“When I then saw that the season premiere goes to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, it was clear to me what this year’s venture would be. Spa is the only new track of the season for me but I still see as the highlight after followed the TV broadcast last year.

“The other four events in Hell, Holjes, Loheac and Riga are all tracks that I would have chosen if I wanted a dream calendar. I’m looking forward to the season very much.” Gehrman continued.

“Running a Supercar requires so much more work than other cars like the Ford Fiesta TouringCar that we raced between 2014 and 2017, but we have knowledgeable people around us who will help us at and between races.

“We know the car has big potential and to see Sondre fight at the top in 2019 helped light my fire to once again take up the fight for the European Championship title in 2020.” Gehrman added.

The 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship season starts at World RX of Benelux at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on 16-17 May.