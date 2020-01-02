Pourchaire makes F3 graduation with ART

FIA Formula 3 race winners ART Grand Prix have announced that 16-year-old Théo Pourchaire will be one of three driver to race for them in 2020.

The Frenchman tested for the French team in the post season test in October and impressed bosses to the point where they simply couldn’t let him go.

He joins as the second driver announced for ART after Aleksandr Smolyar who graduates from Formula Renault.

Pourchaire is the reigning ADAC Formula 4 champion after claiming four victories in 2019, beating more experienced racers Dennis Hauger and Arthur Leclerc, brother of F1 race winner Charles, over 20 races.

Pourchaire looked comfortable and quick in all weather conditions on his first outing in an F3 car at Valencia in October’s post season test. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

He was even more impressive back in 2018 as he won 16 of 21 races in the French F4 Junior Championship on his way to a dominant title.

Speaking on the Formula 3 website, Pourchaire said: “This is a new challenge for me and I’m grateful to ART Grand Prix for giving me the opportunity to race in Formula 3.

“Coming from German F4, this is a big step up, but after the tests in Valencia I feel ready to take it. We had all the possible conditions, dry, drying or wet and I felt good in all of them.”

“ART Grand Prix gave me some leads to work on and I know where I can improve. I know I have a good margin of progression and that’s why my main aim will be to be better and better week in week out and to be ready to fight with the front runners by the final stages of the championship.

“I still have a lot to learn, but with a team such as ART Grand Prix, I think I can make it. I’m young and I want to take the time to do things right.”