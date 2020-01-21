Seb Morris annouced as Pro Driver for Team CMR

As Team CMR step up from GT4, they have announced that Seb Morris will become part of their team for the five-round 2020 GT World Challenge Europe season. The team will be running a customer Bentley Continental GT3 with Seb Morris taking the Pro driver role for the team.

After being announced as an official Bentley driver for 2020, Morris will pair this challenge with his driving commitments with the full works squad run by M-Sport. The Brit has firmly established himself in the GT3 category and has proved he had the speed from the get-go when he made it to the podium in his first race in the Pro-Am class in 2018.

Credit: Seb Morris

“It’s fantastic news to be placed with CMR by Bentley for the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup,” said Morris.

“Obviously it’s a huge honour to be entrusted by Bentley with the Pro driver role in one of CMR’s Bentley Continentals this year and, along with my factory drive in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, I’m determined to deliver the absolute best performances I can for Bentley throughout 2020. It’s set to be a very exciting year, I’ve never looked forward to a season of racing so much!”

Morris will be partnered with Pierre-Alexandre Jean. The 18-year-old has been with CMR the past 2 years with success coming in the form GT4 international cup in 2018 where he took the championship along with one victory, along with these he has taken 5 wins in the French GT Cup in the last two seasons along with a win in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2019 at Catalunya.

CMR’s third driver will be revealed at a later date.