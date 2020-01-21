Nurburgring 24 Hours

Watch now: “20 Years in 20 Stories” – Falken’s Nurburgring 24 hours film

by Josh Disborough
The tyre manufacturer Falken has released a film that looks at their participation in the Nurburgring 24 hours event.

The film, which was previewed in Frankfurt, brings together past drivers, personnel and engineers to recount stories from their time with the team whilst taking part in one of the most gruelling endurance races on the planet. Contributions come from the likes of Peter Dumbreck, Stef Dusseldorp, Roland Asch and many more.

“We are proud to present a film in the cinema for the first time and are confident that the film will be enjoyed by our fans. The trailer alone, released in December 2019, has already had over 2.4 million views,” said Dennis Wilstermann, marketing supervisor at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH.

“This proves that our films have now achieved cult status within our motorsport fan community. As a result, for nine years now, our claim to always produce high-quality films has been unbroken.”

