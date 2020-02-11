Formula 1

Brawn willing to wait a few weeks for Chinese Grand Prix verdict

by Nicholas Short
Ross Brawn Singapore 2018
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn has stated that he is willing to wait a few weeks for the official decision on this years Chinese Grand Prix after the deadly coronavirus has now killed over 1,000 people in mainland China.

“Sea freight is due to leave next week, but it wouldn’t be a disaster if the ship had to turn around,” Brawn told German publication Bild.

“But in just under three weeks, the first employees go over and prepare the circuit. For us, this is the critical date on which we need feedback.”

“China is an enthusiastic, growing market so we’d like to have a race there,”

“We’re waiting for the promoter and authorities to make the final decision, which I think they will,”

The city of Shanghai has already placed a ban on all international sporting events for March, while F1 newcomer Vietnam also placing a ban on all sporting events due to take place in February in a bid to minimise contamination.

Nicholas Short

