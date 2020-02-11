British Racing Drivers Club announces 2020 SuperStars line-up

The British Racing Drivers Club have announced the 2020 driver line-up for their SuperStars programme.

It includes four drivers with either a full or junior GT factory programme, three of last year’s Champions from high profile racing categories, three winners if the Young Driver of the year award, and two Formula 1 junior drivers.

The programme was created 2008 by former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill OBE and has been looked after by former president of the club Derek Warwick, and Andy Meyrick who took over the role of SuperStars Director from Tim Harvey at the end of 2018. After a successful 2019 season, the club is back for 2020 with a network of carefully selected drivers.

For the 2020 season, four new drivers have been added including Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Daniel Harper who has recently signed as BMW Motorsport Junior driver, British Touring Car Championship race winner Jake Hill, Lamborghini Squadra Corse GT3 junior driver Sandy Mitchell, and last year’s Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Johnathan Hoggard.

Returning to the Programme is Enaam Ahmed who most recently has been racing in Japanese Formula 3, McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble, Aston Martin Factory Driver Charlie Eastwood, Ferrari Academy Driver and FIA Formula 2 Championship driver Callum Ilott, Asian Le Mans Series Champion Phillip Hanson, BRDC British Formula 3 race winner Kiern Jewiss, Bentley Works driver Seb Morris, former British Touring Car Championship Ash Sutton, and William Racing development driver Daniel Ticktum.

BRDC SuperStars forms part of the three-tiered Young Driver Programme alongside the BRDC Rising Star scheme and the Club’s involvement with the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the year Award.