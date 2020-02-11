Open WheelSportscarsTouring Cars

British Racing Drivers Club announces 2020 SuperStars line-up

by Lauren Taylor
written by Lauren Taylor

The British Racing Drivers Club have announced the 2020 driver line-up for their SuperStars programme.

It includes four drivers with either a full or junior GT factory programme, three of last year’s Champions from high profile racing categories, three winners if the Young Driver of the year award, and two Formula 1 junior drivers.

The programme was created 2008 by former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill OBE and has been looked after by former president of the club Derek Warwick, and Andy Meyrick who took over the role of SuperStars Director from Tim Harvey at the end of 2018. After a successful 2019 season, the club is back for 2020 with a network of carefully selected drivers.

For the 2020 season, four new drivers have been added including Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Daniel Harper who has recently signed as BMW Motorsport Junior driver, British Touring Car Championship race winner Jake Hill, Lamborghini Squadra Corse GT3 junior driver Sandy Mitchell, and last year’s Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Johnathan Hoggard.

Returning to the Programme is Enaam Ahmed who most recently has been racing in Japanese Formula 3, McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble, Aston Martin Factory Driver Charlie Eastwood, Ferrari Academy Driver and FIA Formula 2 Championship driver Callum Ilott, Asian Le Mans Series Champion Phillip Hanson, BRDC British Formula 3 race winner Kiern Jewiss, Bentley Works driver Seb Morris, former British Touring Car Championship Ash Sutton, and William Racing development driver Daniel Ticktum.

BRDC SuperStars forms part of the three-tiered Young Driver Programme alongside the BRDC Rising Star scheme and the Club’s involvement with the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the year Award.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Lauren Taylor

I am currently studying A level English Language & Literature at QE college, aiming to become a Sports Journalist. I cover a wide range of areas for TCF with my main interests being F1, WRC and GT series.

Related articles

Lewis Hamilton among the winners at 2019 BRDC Awards

Zane Maloney makes BRDC history

Silverstone Signs New Five-Year Deal To Continue Hosting The British Grand Prix

Gallery: Hankook 24H Silverstone in Pictures

Turner and Adam collect awards for 2017 Le Mans class win

BRDC Honour 2017 Success With Annual Awards

BRDC president certain they will find a way to strike new deal...

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone set to be no more after...

British Racing Drivers’ Club Honour 2016 Success With Annual Awards

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More