BMW reveals the new M4 GT4 EVO at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

BMW M Motorsport has now officially revealed the 2025 BMW M4 GT4 EVO at Spa-Francorchamps this week ahead of the start of the 2024 edition of the legendary 24-hour endurance race, which celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The new GT4 model from the German brand was already seen in the Nürburgring 24 Hours last month but got the official launch at the Centenary Spa 24 Hours. The car features some updates mostly focusing on reliability and drivability as it looks to build up on the success of the current M4 GT4 car.

The updates have been worked on in close conjuction with the current customer teams and will see a new front splitter to improve long-term durability and the entire attachment concept has been overhauled. Reinforced wheel bearings on the rear axle and new front flicks are also some updates that will be going on to the new car.

Credit: BMW M Motorsport

Also new for this car that many drivers have asked for is a button to temporarily deactivate the traction control. The price for the BMW M4 GT4 EVO complete package is 219,000 euros while the EVO upgrades to the older car will go around 16,000 euros. The car and the upgrade package will be able to be purchased at the end of 2024 with first cars set to take on to track in 2025.

“The BMW M4 GT4 wrote an extraordinary success story in its first season, in developing the BMW M4 GT4 EVO, we focused on what makes BMW M Motorsport stand out. We took the feedback from the field seriously and focused on the issues that were important to our customers – to make the ‘perfect’ customer racing car even better.” Björn Lellmann, head of customer racing, said.