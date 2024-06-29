Sportscars

2025 World Challenge calendars for Europe, Australia, Asia and America are revealed

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

The 2025 race calendars for Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS, World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS, and World Challenge America Powered by AWS have now been officially revealed at the press conference ahead of this weekend’s Centenary Spa 24 Hours endurance race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium by the SRO Motorsport Group.

World Challenge Europe will be featuring a 10 round calendar including two prologues and of course the legendary CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa which is also held this weekend.

The season will start with a staple on the calendar since 2012 with a prologue at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on 10/11 March and follows up with round one exactly a month after on 11-13 April. Brands Hatch in United Kingdom will play host for round two on 3/4 May and helding the Sprint Cup opener, the 24 Hours of Spa Prologue will be held shortly after on 13/14 May, May seems to be a hectic month for the teams as just the week after they will head across the border to Zandvoort in The Netherlands for round three, a track which returns to the calendar and has been raced on eight times.

Monza in Italy will play host for round four on 30 May – 1 June before the main event of the year in Spa-Francorchamps kicks off on 26-29 June. Then it’s back to Italy again to Misano for the second Sprint Cup race on 18-20 July and will be followed up with a five week summer break. The racing will return on 29-31 August at the legendary Nürburgring in Germany which celebrates its 10th anniversary in the series.

Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia in Spain will host the third Sprint Cup race on 19-21 September. The series will remain in Spain for the penultimate event and another Sprint Cup race in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The season-finale of 2025 is To Be Confirmed but it’s hinted that Saudi Arabia will play host for the final on Jeddah Street Circuit.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

In the land down under, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Monochrome GT4 will headline all rounds in 2025. The provisional calendar features six rounds spread out throughout the year. The season will start with a media and test day on Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 25 March before the same track plays host for the opening round on 4-6 April. Sydney Motorsport Park will host round two on 2-4 May and follows with a TBC round in June. A summer or should we say a winter break will be in July before the racing returns in Queensland Raceway on 1-3 August.

The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park) will play host to the penultimate round on 5-7 September before the final round will be held in New Zaeland at the legendary Hampton Downs on 31 October – 2 November.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia sees some headlining news as Indonesia is set to make its debut in the 2025 calendar with Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit to be one of the six rounds to be featured next year. The venue is located at the stunning island of Lombok and features a 4.3 kilometres and 17 turns long track, it has previously hosted MotoGP and the FIM Superbike World Championship since its opening in 2021.

The event’s specific date will be revealed in due course along with those of the other five venues. but the first round will take place Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in April meanwhile the Indonesian debut will mark as round two of the calendar in May. Chang International Circuit in Thailand will play host to round three in June before Fuji Speedway takes the hosting role of round four in July.

The series will stay in Japan for the penultimate round at a TBC track in August followed up by a month break before the season-finale will be held in China in October, the track is also a TBC.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

Across another continent and to Fanatec GT World Challenge America, the 2025 calendar will feature an unchanged eight-round schedule which included an endurance race for the GT4 class. The season will visit some inconic events across the United States including the Lone Star Enduro at Circuit of The Americas and the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sonoma Raceway in California will play host as the season-opener on 28-30 March before Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will host round two but only for the main class of the series, the support classes won’t visit this venue. Another event will be held in the April month with Circuit of The Americas in Texas playing host for round three where the GT4 support class will have its endurance race.

After a visit to Texas the schedule will ease up a little with Sebring International Raceway taking on the hosting for round four on 16-18 May followed by a summer break in June, VIRginia International Raceway will resume the racing with round five on 18-20 July. Road America will host round six on 15-17 August and Barber Motorsports Park will host the penaultimate round before the season-finale will be held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 3-5 October.

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS calendar

RoundDateTrack
Prologue10/11 MarchCircuit Paul Ricard, France
Round 111-13 AprilCircuit Paul Ricard, France
Round 2 2-4 MayBrands Hatch, United Kingdom
Prologue13/14 MayCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Round 316-18 MayCircuit Zandvoort, The Netherlands
Round 430 May – 1 JuneAutodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy
Round 526-29 JuneCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Round 6 18-20 JulyMisano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy
Round 729-31 AugustNürburgring, Germany
Round 819-21 SeptemberCircuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia, Spain
Round 910-12 SeptemberCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
Round 1024-26 October or 20-22 NovemberTo Be Confirmed

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS calendar

RoundDateTrack
Official Media / Test Day25 MarchPhillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia
Round 14-6 AprilPhillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia
Round 22-4 MaySydney Motorsport Park, Australia
Round 3JuneTBC
Round 41-3 AugustQueensland Raceway, Australia
Round 55-7 SeptemberThe Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park), Australia
Round 631 October – 2 NovemberHampton Downs, New Zealand

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS calendar

RoundDateTrack
Round 1April / TBCSepang International Circuit, Malaysia
Round 2May / TBCPertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Indonesia
Round 3June / TBCChang International Circuit, Thailand
Round 4July / TBCFuji Speedway, Japan
Round 5August / TBCTBC, Japan
Round 6October / TBCTBC, China

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS calendar

RoundDateTrack
Round 128-30 MarchSonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California
Round 211-13 AprilAcura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, California
Round 325-27 AprilCircuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
Round 416-18 MaySebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida
Round 518-20 JulyVIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia
Round 615-17 AugustRoad America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Round 75-7 SeptemberBarber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
Round 83-5 OctoberIndianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis. Indiana
