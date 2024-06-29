2025 World Challenge calendars for Europe, Australia, Asia and America are revealed

The 2025 race calendars for Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS, World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS, and World Challenge America Powered by AWS have now been officially revealed at the press conference ahead of this weekend’s Centenary Spa 24 Hours endurance race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium by the SRO Motorsport Group.

World Challenge Europe will be featuring a 10 round calendar including two prologues and of course the legendary CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa which is also held this weekend.

The season will start with a staple on the calendar since 2012 with a prologue at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on 10/11 March and follows up with round one exactly a month after on 11-13 April. Brands Hatch in United Kingdom will play host for round two on 3/4 May and helding the Sprint Cup opener, the 24 Hours of Spa Prologue will be held shortly after on 13/14 May, May seems to be a hectic month for the teams as just the week after they will head across the border to Zandvoort in The Netherlands for round three, a track which returns to the calendar and has been raced on eight times.

Monza in Italy will play host for round four on 30 May – 1 June before the main event of the year in Spa-Francorchamps kicks off on 26-29 June. Then it’s back to Italy again to Misano for the second Sprint Cup race on 18-20 July and will be followed up with a five week summer break. The racing will return on 29-31 August at the legendary Nürburgring in Germany which celebrates its 10th anniversary in the series.

Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia in Spain will host the third Sprint Cup race on 19-21 September. The series will remain in Spain for the penultimate event and another Sprint Cup race in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The season-finale of 2025 is To Be Confirmed but it’s hinted that Saudi Arabia will play host for the final on Jeddah Street Circuit.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

In the land down under, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Monochrome GT4 will headline all rounds in 2025. The provisional calendar features six rounds spread out throughout the year. The season will start with a media and test day on Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 25 March before the same track plays host for the opening round on 4-6 April. Sydney Motorsport Park will host round two on 2-4 May and follows with a TBC round in June. A summer or should we say a winter break will be in July before the racing returns in Queensland Raceway on 1-3 August.

The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park) will play host to the penultimate round on 5-7 September before the final round will be held in New Zaeland at the legendary Hampton Downs on 31 October – 2 November.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia sees some headlining news as Indonesia is set to make its debut in the 2025 calendar with Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit to be one of the six rounds to be featured next year. The venue is located at the stunning island of Lombok and features a 4.3 kilometres and 17 turns long track, it has previously hosted MotoGP and the FIM Superbike World Championship since its opening in 2021.

The event’s specific date will be revealed in due course along with those of the other five venues. but the first round will take place Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in April meanwhile the Indonesian debut will mark as round two of the calendar in May. Chang International Circuit in Thailand will play host to round three in June before Fuji Speedway takes the hosting role of round four in July.

The series will stay in Japan for the penultimate round at a TBC track in August followed up by a month break before the season-finale will be held in China in October, the track is also a TBC.

Credit: SRO Motorsport Group

Across another continent and to Fanatec GT World Challenge America, the 2025 calendar will feature an unchanged eight-round schedule which included an endurance race for the GT4 class. The season will visit some inconic events across the United States including the Lone Star Enduro at Circuit of The Americas and the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sonoma Raceway in California will play host as the season-opener on 28-30 March before Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will host round two but only for the main class of the series, the support classes won’t visit this venue. Another event will be held in the April month with Circuit of The Americas in Texas playing host for round three where the GT4 support class will have its endurance race.

After a visit to Texas the schedule will ease up a little with Sebring International Raceway taking on the hosting for round four on 16-18 May followed by a summer break in June, VIRginia International Raceway will resume the racing with round five on 18-20 July. Road America will host round six on 15-17 August and Barber Motorsports Park will host the penaultimate round before the season-finale will be held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 3-5 October.

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS calendar

Round Date Track Prologue 10/11 March Circuit Paul Ricard, France Round 1 11-13 April Circuit Paul Ricard, France Round 2 2-4 May Brands Hatch, United Kingdom Prologue 13/14 May Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium Round 3 16-18 May Circuit Zandvoort, The Netherlands Round 4 30 May – 1 June Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy Round 5 26-29 June Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium Round 6 18-20 July Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy Round 7 29-31 August Nürburgring, Germany Round 8 19-21 September Circuit Ricardo Tormo Valencia, Spain Round 9 10-12 September Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain Round 10 24-26 October or 20-22 November To Be Confirmed

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS calendar

Round Date Track Official Media / Test Day 25 March Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia Round 1 4-6 April Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia Round 2 2-4 May Sydney Motorsport Park, Australia Round 3 June TBC Round 4 1-3 August Queensland Raceway, Australia Round 5 5-7 September The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park), Australia Round 6 31 October – 2 November Hampton Downs, New Zealand

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS calendar

Round Date Track Round 1 April / TBC Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia Round 2 May / TBC Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Indonesia Round 3 June / TBC Chang International Circuit, Thailand Round 4 July / TBC Fuji Speedway, Japan Round 5 August / TBC TBC, Japan Round 6 October / TBC TBC, China

2025 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS calendar