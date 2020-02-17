Buemi relieved to get off the mark

Sebastien Buemi said he is relieved to have finally got off the mark after he finished on the podium at the Mexico City ePrix.

The former champion has had a terrible start to the season, retiring in the first race in Ad Diriyah and finishing outside of the points in the next two races.

But after qualifying for the Super Pole shootout and starting fifth, a gritty drive saw him finish in the top three despite having spent most of the race defending from those behind him.

And it was made all the better after the disappointment both Buemi and Nissan e.dams team-mate Oliver Rowland experienced last year in Mexico, when both ran out of energy on the final lap and had to retire.

“Finally, a good race for us and a great result for the team,” Buemi said.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible after what happened here last year, but it’s certainly really special to clinch a podium here.

“Hopefully it’s the start of a run of good results for us and we look ahead to Marrakesh.”

Rowland also had a positive race, scoring his third top ten finish this season despite being hampered in qualifying by going out in the first group.

His seventh place finish means he dropped down the driver’s standings, but it will mean he goes out in the second qualifying group at the next race in Marrakesh – something the Brit was pleased about.

Rowland said after the race, “We scored valuable points for the team and Seb’s podium is great.

“I’m out of qualifying group one and into Q2 next time, which gives me more chance to qualify towards the front – so I’m reasonably happy.

“Of the first four races, the potential’s there to run well, we still haven’t gotten there but I’m confident it’s going to come good.”

Their twenty-one point haul means that Nissan climb to fifth in the team’s standings.