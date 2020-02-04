Creighton Ready for Fiesta R2 Cambrian Debut

William Creighton says 2020 is a “very different season to anything we have experienced before” on the eve of the opening round of the Junior British Rally Championship.

Creighton has switched from a Peugeot 208 to a brand-new Ford Fiesta for the rejuvenated Junior series in 2020 and the Northern Irishman admitted he can’t wait to get going in Wales this weekend.

2019’s JBRC runner up said on the upcoming season: “This is probably a very different season to anything we have experienced before so I think it will need a different approach.”

“My previous experience of most of the events in the championship will certainly be an advantage and that should work in my favour, but truthfully I`m having to learn a brand new car and it really is remarkably different to my previous Peugeot. It’s going to be tough to be on the pace from the word go so I need to remain realistic this weekend”.

Creighton has competed in a Peugeot 208 R2 in the JBRC for the last three seasons. Photo Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan have finished second in the championship twice both last season and in 2017 and the 22-year-old continued on his plans with the new car: “My driving style will really have to change hugely to get the most out of the car. The turbo really adds a different dimension to how you approach corners and technical sections and it’s really quite difficult to figure out just how fast you are going. It doesn’t scream at you like the Peugeot did.”

“It’s a six-round season and we can’t win that here, but we can lose it. I need to approach this weekend with a level head and manage my pace well enough to get a solid haul of points. It’s no time to be a hero, but we are here for the title and that’s at the forefront of everything we do this season.”

The opening round of the 2020 British Rally Championship, the Cambrian Rally, is based in Llandudno and takes place on Saturday, February 8.