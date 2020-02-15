Czech Teenager Staněk Joins Prema’s Formula Regional European Championship Team

Roman Staněk has become Prema Powerteam’s third signing for the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship, with the Czech junior joining the already confirmed Arthur Leclerc and Gianluca Petecof.

The fifteen-year-old steps up to Formula 3 machinery in 2020 after a strong 2019 saw him win the rookie title in the ADAC Formula 4 championship, taking two outright wins along the way, whilst also racing and winning a race in the Italian Formula 4 championship.

Staněk joins the team that won sixteen times in the inaugural season in 2019 and took Frederik Vesti to the Drivers’ Championship, with the Czech teenager thrilled to be joining a team as big and successful as Prema Powerteam.

“I am thrilled to join Prema Powerteam for the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship,” said Staněk. “Last year it was my first season in car racing and I was really satisfied with the results.

“I am proud to make the move to Formula Regional and I will do my best to be competitive right from the beginning after the positive tests we had together. The team is one of the strongest in motorsports and I have been really enjoying driving the car so far.

“I am confident about the potential and I can’t wait for the start of the season!”

Angelo Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Powerteam, says he cannot wait to see what Staněk can do at his team after such a strong first season in car racing in 2019. He also foresees the teenager making steps up the single-seater ladder in the upcoming years.

“Roman has been extremely successful in his rookie Formula 4 season so we can’t wait for him to join us for 2020,” said Rosin. “Of course, he is very young, but he already showed the speed and consistency required to move up the ladder and be successful right from the beginning.

“We always look forward to working with new talent, and Staněk really impressed us. We are delighted to have him on board as we brace for what we hope will be an extremely positive new season.”