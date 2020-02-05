Dean Neuls – Breaking down stereotypes to start racing at 57-years-old

A new mini-documentary has been released by AlgaeCal charting the progress of their CEO Dean Neuls who started racing cars at the age of 57.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says “Ever since I was a child I loved competition… but I also loved helping people. I’d race the neighbour kids on our bikes every day I could.”

After talking with friends, the Canadian took the decision to take part in the Porsche Race Experience in Europe. He was one of nine drivers who progressed through the programme to take on a full season of racing which got underway at Hockenheim.

Unfortunately, his enthusiasm got the better of him in the opening race, after overtaking another car he missed the braking point heading into a tight right-hand corner, colliding with another driver who was already turning in and putting him out of the race.

After his first race, he started to doubt himself, wondering if he should be racing; after taking some time to reflect and speaking with the Porsche Race Experience team he got back in the driving seat and continued to make progress.

Over the course of the season, he visited Spielberg in Austria, Nürburgring in German, Oschersleben in Germany, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and ending the season at Hockenheim in Germany.

Throughout the year he put in a lot of effort to improve, using simulators while he was out of the car and watching a lot of videos online, constantly learning. By the end of the year, he was fired up and battling for places throughout the field.

While this season will see him sit out the first half due to a hip replacement, it is clear that Neuls has a passion for racing and is hoping to be back for the second half of the season.

Watch the documentary below